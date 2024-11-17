RBI Mumbai Office Gets Threat Call From Caller Claiming To Be 'Lashkar CEO'

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unit in Mumbai got a threat call from a man claiming to be the 'CEO' of the Pakistan-based terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, officials said on Sunday.

“I am the CEO of Lashkar-e-Taiba,” the caller said. He called the RBI on Saturday at around 10 am and asked officials to block the back road. He claimed that an electric car had broken down. The message alerted the Mumbai Police, who conducted a search. However, nothing suspicious was found. Officials added that they have launched an investigation to trace the caller.

The timing of the incident alarmed the security officials as the country continues to witness several hoax threat calls, which mainly targeted airlines, schools and other institutions. In one of the latest incidents, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport received a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon from an unidentified caller. He claimed there was a plot to blow up the airport.

The call was made to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) control room, with the caller naming a person, Mohammad, who was allegedly carrying explosives on a flight from Mumbai to Azerbaijan. This was one of over 400 such calls made in a few weeks. Though frequency of calls was decreased but such incidents sent Mumbai police in a tizzy. Multiple schools in Mumbai and Delhi, along with hotels in Tirupati, also received threat calls last month, prompting police action though later those calls turned out to be hoaxes.



