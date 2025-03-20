Kashmir’s Reservation Debate Heats Up: Growing Fears, Political Divide, And Calls For Immediate Review

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government’s recent revelations about the reservation have renewed fears among general category students and activists even as the elected government committed to review the skewed quota system, which was implemented by the lieutenant governor administration in 2024.

The government's reservation data indicated that from April 1, 2023, to March 2025, 5,39,309 certificates were given to Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the union territory. Of these, 79,813 ST certificates were awarded in the Kashmir Valley, with the remainder issued in Jammu Province. This was revealed in response to a question by opposition leader Sajad Lone during the ongoing budget session of the legislative assembly.

Similarly, 67,112 Scheduled Caste (SC) certificates were issued in the UT, of which none were issued in Kashmir, the data reads. The number of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificates issued in the Jammu region is 27,420, while in the Kashmir division, 2,273 such certificates were issued in the same period, it adds.

The number of villages that benefitted under the Actual Line of Control (ALC) is 268 compared to 16 villages in Kashmir. Under the Resident of Backward Area (RBA) category, 1379 villages in the Jammu region and 1229 villages in Kashmir benefitted. In the International Border category, 551 villages in the Jammu region benefitted, but no village in the Valley is categorised in this quota, the minister for social welfare, Sakina Itoo, said.

This data prompted Lone to say in the assembly that the reservation policy is “rigged against Kashmiri-speaking people” and in the coming 20 years, there will be fewer Kashmiri-speaking officials in the bureaucracy.

Establishing the impact of the quota system, Lone said the Kashmiri representation in Jammu and Kashmir (JKAS) selections has declined sharply over recent years – from 19 per cent in 2023, down from 25 per cent in 2022 and 17 per cent in 2021.

“Kashmiri-speaking people form a distinct ethnic group, and we are seeing that with every passing day, in every exam, fewer of them are making it — not because they are incompetent, but because their entry space is being choked,” Lone said, demanding a comprehensive strategy to address this “systematic injustice”.

The reservation issue became a contentious debate in Jammu and Kashmir after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in February 2024 amended the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005, in Parliament and granted reservation in government jobs and professional colleges for Pahadis, Padaris, Kolis, Gadda Brahmins and a dozen other castes. A month later, in March of the same year, the LG administration approved a proposal of the Social Welfare Department to distribute the quota, reducing the general category share to below 50 per cent.

The issue was taken to the streets by the ruling party National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi in December last year when he protested with scores of students and anti-reservation activists at the residence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, demanding rationalisation. The government formed a cabinet subcommittee in November last year to review the policy within six months. But a reply by the social welfare minister in the ongoing assembly session mentioning no deadline put the government in a fix, prompting CM Omar to clarify that the committee will “complete its task in the set timeframe.”

Sahil Parray, a student activist against the new reservation, said the students are waiting for the report of the committee whose deadline ends in June this year. “Until then, we will keep building the pressure. No less than the chief minister has assured us a review, which indicates the government is serious in addressing this grave issue,” Parray told ETV Bharat.

Other activists like Nasir Khuehami believe the government does not look serious in addressing the issue. “The elected government's stand on the reservation is contradictory. Its minister gave one statement in the assembly, the chief minister another on social media and spokespersons another in its office in Nawa-i-Subh,” he told ETV Bharat.

Khuehami asked how the government can rationalise the policy when its cabinet minister Javed Rana, a member of the cabinet sub-committee, recently stated that the government will not tinker with the quota of Gujjars and Pahadis.

Amid this building pressure, legal experts like J M Junaid, who practises in the Supreme Court of India, say the elected government can rationalise reservations to assuage fears among students. "There is no rule which prevents the elected government from rationalising the reservation," Junaid told ETV Bharat.