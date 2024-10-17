Researchers on Bhanja Sahitya to get 2024 Kalinga Bharati Samman

Cuttack: Two eminent researchers on Bhanja Sahitya — Prof. Bauribandhu Sahoo and Dr. Kambrupani Samanta, have been jointly nominated to receive this year’s prestigious Kalinga Bharati Samman, informed president of Kalinga Bharati Dr Saileswar Nanda.

According to a joint statement issued by Dr Nanda and working President of Kalinga Bharati Pravat Kumar Nanda here on Wednesday litterateur Byama Bihari Rath has also been nominated to receive the Bichhanda Charan Samman this year.

Both the awards are jointly given by Kalinga Bharati and Utkal Chhatra Sahitya Samaj for the past 80 years to litterateurs who have made literary contributions immensely on ancient and medieval period literature, poems and dance forms of Odisha.

The organisations this year have decided to hold the 81st Bhanja Jayanti at the Bhanja Mandap here from October 20 to 25, during which the awards will be conferred on the winners.

Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja was a 17th Century poet and playwright, who is known for his epic poem 'Baidehisa Bilasa', in which every line of the poem begins with letter “Ba” and “Subhadra Parinaya”, in which every line of the poem begins with letter ‘Sa'. His works are noted for his word selection, splendour, musicality and description of nature. His works continue to enrich the lives of Odias till now.