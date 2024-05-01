Research Should Be Done to Find Solutions to Covishield 'Side Effects': Ex Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Research Should Be Done to Find Solutions to Covishield 'Side-Effects': Ashok Gehlot

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said that research should be done to find out measures that are to be taken to counter the 'side effects' of Covishield vaccine. Another leader, Harish Chaudhury urged people not to panic and said that the situation can be overcome together just like Covid.

Jaipur: Amid the political row over the 'side effects' of Covishield vaccine, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday demanded a thorough research on what should be done to counter the impact.

Taking to his 'X' handle, Gehlot asked for a study on those who took Covishield vaccine to assess the probable side effects and also suggest as to what measures should be taken. He urged the Centre to provide information to people through ICMR researchers.

"Doctors have constantly warned the public about post-Covid problems. Now the questions raised about the Covishield vaccine have created a state of doubt in the minds of the public. The Government of India should make the general public aware of the reality through ICMR researchers and should immediately do research on people who have taken Covishield to find out what side effects it can have and what should be done to avoid them," Gehlot tweeted.

Earlier, Congress MLA from Baytu, Harish Chaudhary had said that instead of being afraid of the problem that the entire country is facing due to Covid vaccine, the focus should be on its solution.

"The company has admitted that its side effects are fatal but is not taking responsibility for it. In such a situation, the Central government should immediately get its research done and take steps towards solving this problem so as to prevent any loss of life," he said.

The Congress leader also said that he too got the same vaccine and appealed people not to panic. "We had defeated Covid together and will defeat this too together," he added.

