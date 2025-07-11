Research Projects Worth Rs 50,000 Crore Being Carried Out In IIT Madras: Director Kamakodi

Chennai: Research projects for 457 new entrepreneurs worth Rs 50,000 crore are being carried out at IIT Madras, said its Director Kamakodi.

The 62nd convocation ceremony of IIT Madras was held on the campus on Friday. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who was the chief guest presented degrees and medals to students who performed exceedingly well. A total of 3,400 students were awarded degrees. For the first time, 529 students received doctorate degree. 820 B Tech degree, 711 M Tech degree, and 173 Postgraduate in Science degree.

Addressing the convocation, Doval challenged the foreign press, asking them “to show even one image” of the damage to the Indian side during Operation Sindoor.

“We decided to have nine terrorist targets in the criss-cross of Pakistan; they were not in the border areas. We missed none. We hit nowhere else except that. It was precise to the point where we knew who was where. The entire operation took 23 minutes, starting five minutes past one and ending 28 minutes past one (on May 8),” he said.

“Foreign press said that Pakistan did this and that...The New York Times put out images and wrote things…You tell me one photograph, one image, which shows any damage to any Indian structure, even a glass pane being broken... Forces know the truth. The images only showed 13 air bases in Pakistan before and after May 10, whether it was in Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, or Chaklala. We are capable of doing that,” he said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kamakody said, "IIT Madras has been at the top of the national ranking of educational institutions for nine consecutive years. This is a source of pride for our IIT. Till date, 457 research centres for new entrepreneurs have been created on behalf of IIT Madras worth Rs. 50,000 crore. Through this, new entrepreneurial opportunities are ensured. Projects worth Rs. 317.99 crore are being implemented with the participation of 302 government-affiliated centres. IIT Madras plans to raise Rs. 200 crore in the coming financial year," he said.