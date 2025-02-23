ETV Bharat / state

Rescuing Chilli Farmers Government's Primary Goal: Andhra CM

Amaravati: The primary goal of the Andhra Pradesh government is to come to the rescue of chilli farmers in the state who are suffering due to a drop in prices for the crop, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Saturday.

After holding a review meeting with chilli farmers, sellers, exporters and other stakeholders at the secretariat here, Naidu said, "Rescuing chilli farmers is the primary objective of the government. To achieve this, exporters, businessmen and commission agents have to cooperate."

The chief minister has already written to the Centre thrice on this issue, an official press release said.

At the meeting, the farmers apprised Naidu that they were unable to recover the investments made in chilli farming, which is around Rs 3.5 lakh per acre.

They also informed Naidu about labour shortage and its expensive nature, whereas the price commanded for chillies at the market yard in the morning was not holding at the end of the day, adding that businessmen were cutting price by Rs 500 per quintal.

The exporters told the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo that China, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Indonesia were some of the major import markets, which saw tepid demand this year, leading to lower exports and lower prices for farmers.