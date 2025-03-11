ETV Bharat / state

Rescue Teams Deploy Robot In Search For Seven Trapped In SLBC Tunnel

Hyderabad: The search continues for seven individuals still trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel. Rescue teams, guided by cadaver dogs, are focusing on two identified locations. A robot has been deployed to navigate the tunnel and locate the missing individuals. A specialised robotics team entered the tunnel alongside the robot to aid in the search.

In the first shift, 110 rescue personnel were deployed inside the tunnel. Tiger cogs have been installed, and measures are being taken to reinforce the tunnel roof for safety.

The trapped workers were last known to be inside the SLBC tunnel when a tunnel boring machine (TBM) suffered a breakdown. The loco train, which was initially stopped at the 11 km mark when the incident occurred, had progressed up to 13.5 km. However, the collapsed TBM remains a major obstacle, as its massive weight has made it difficult to remove. Cutting through the TBM is the only viable way to clear the path and send in auxiliary rescue teams.