Rescue Operation Continue At Srisailam Left Bank Canal Tunnel Collapse In Telangana's Nagar Kurnool

The tunnel’s conveyor belt was restored after 11 days, expediting debris removal, but officials still struggle to clear 6,000 cubic metres and locate trapped workers.

The conveyor belt in the SLBC tunnel in Nagar Kurnool, Telangana, has been restored. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 4, 2025, 10:11 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagar Kurnool district has been a significant infrastructure project. Recently, eight crew members became trapped after a tunnel collapse at the 14th-kilometer mark.

The conveyor belt inside the tunnel, crucial for debris removal, was restored after 11 days, allowing the mud and soil clearance to accelerate. However, the trapped workers remain unaccounted for, as officials struggle to clear nearly 6,000 cubic meters of soil, mud, stones, tunnel segments, and Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) debris.

The collapse occurred on February 22, leaving eight workers trapped inside. Rescue operations have been ongoing for the past 14 days, with 12 agencies, including the Army and Navy, involved in the efforts. Officials believe that completing the debris removal in front of the TBM machine will improve the chances of reaching and rescuing those trapped inside.

The tragic incident, which occurred on February 22, has left families and rescue teams in anguish as efforts to locate the missing workers remain unsuccessful.

On Sunday evening, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited the site to review ongoing operations. Addressing the media, he stated that it may take another two to three days to determine the exact location of the trapped workers.

Reddy, speaking from the accident site in Nagarkurnool district, said the rescue operation would gain momentum once the damaged conveyor belt is repaired. The belt, crucial for silt removal, is expected to be restored by Monday. "Rescue personnel are still not entirely sure where the workers and machinery are stuck. They have a preliminary estimate but no definitive confirmation," he said.

