Reroute To Vaishno Devi Following Landslide Saves 90 Karnataka Tourists From Pahalgam Terror Attack

Bengaluru Rural: A 90-member tourist group from villages in Doddaballapur taluk of Bengaluru Rural district in Karnataka, who had gone to Kashmir for holiday, narrowly escaped the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

The group had booked a hotel near Pahalgam but changed their scheduled visit to the meadows at the last moment due to a landslide on the route and instead went to visit Vaishno Devi Temple. The attack took place on the day when the group had decided to visit Pahalgam. All of them are safe.

The people of this group hailed from Thirumagondanahalli, Hadonahalli, Vaddarahalli Lakshmidevipura, Timmojanahalli, Tubagere, Hiremuddenahalli, and Nelagudige villages of Doddaballapur taluk and had gone on a nine-day trip to Jammu and Kashmir.

They left for Delhi from Devanahalli International Airport in groups on April 19 through a travel agent and joined in Amritsar. ''We had planned to visit tourist spots in Kashmir. For some reason, the trip was postponed for two days, so instead of going to Kashmir, we visited the tourist spots in Amritsar and then went on a trip to Srinagar,'' a tourist told 'ETV Bharat'.

''We had booked hotel rooms near Baisaran in Pahalgam, where the terrorist attack took place, to stay for two days. However, a hill collapsed on the road leading to the spot, suspending traffic. So, we changed our route and visited Vaishno Devi, from where we headed for Kullu and Manali. We are currently in Manali,'' he said.

"All the villagers of Tubagere and the surrounding areas, who are on a tour to North India, including Kashmir, are safe. We continued our tour to other places except Kashmir," Hiremuddenahalli Rajkumar, former president of Tubagere Gram Panchayat, who is among the tourists said.