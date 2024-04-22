Dingaleshwar Swamiji Withdraws LS Nomination, Says His Fight Against Pralhad Joshi Will Continue

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that he has requested Dingaleshwar Mahaswami to withdraw his candidature and support Congress.

Dingaleshwar Mahaswami filed a nomination as an independent candidate from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.

Dharwad (Karnataka): Fakira Dingaleshwar Swamiji of Shirahatti Bhavaikyata Mahasansthan Peetha, who filed his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, withdrew his nomination papers. Dingaleshwar Swamiji's agent Sachin Patil and lawyer Amrita Belloli reached the District Collector's office on Monday and withdrew the nomination papers.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi after the withdrawal of nomination papers, Swamiji said, "Even after submitting the nomination papers, the leaders of the two (Congress-BJP) parties discussed with me. On Sunday, the CM, the DCM and the former CM also spoke to me. Our Guru instructed me to withdraw the nomination. So, I withdrew,'' the seer said.

"There is a demand for support from both the parties. I will meet with people, who have supported me before. Changes in politics are common. I have not taken back my nomination at the suggestion of political leaders," he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that he has requested Dingaleshwar Mahaswami to withdraw his candidature (from Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency) and support Congress. On Thursday, Swamiji filed a nomination as an independent candidate from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency."

