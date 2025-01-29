ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh's Republic Day Tableau Wins 1st Prize, Tripura Ranks Second

Agartala: Uttar Pradesh has bagged the first position in the 'Best Tableaux' category at the Republic Day Parade 2025 in New Delhi and Tripura's tableau has ranked second.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence, the results were determined by three panels of judges who evaluated the performances of marching contingents from the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), as well as tableaux from various states, union territories (UTs), and the Ministries and Departments.

The top three tableaux prizes went to Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh. UP's tableau secured the first position with its representation of ‘Maha Kumbh 2025- Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas." Tripura ranked second with its tableau showcasing "Eternal Reverence: The Worship of 14 Deities in Tripura - Kharchi Puja." Andhra Pradesh's tableau secured the third position by featuring "Etikoppaka Bommalu - Eco-Friendly Wooden Toys."