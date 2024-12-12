Replay Of Bengaluru Techie Death: Homeopathic Doctor Dies By Suicide In Jodhpur

Jodhpur: A 35-year-old homeopathic doctor allegedly died by suicide at his clinic in Kirti Nagar in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, leaving behind a note levelling serious allegations against his wife.

The incident that occurred on Wednesday afternoon under Mata police station area has surfaced amid the outcry over Bengaluru techie Atul Subhas's death by suicide over alleged harassment by his wife and her family. Police suspect that the doctor took to end his life over a dispute with his wife.

Mata police station officer Vikram Singh Charan said Ajay Kumar Jatoliya, a resident of Jaipur, was working as assistant professor on contractual basis in Ayurveda University for the last three years. He also ran his clinic in a rented room in Kirti Nagar.

The matter came to light when Jatoliya's colleague, who lives in Jhalori Gate, reached his clinic after failing to contact him on phone. Despite calling several times on Wednesday afternoon, Jatoliya did not answer any calls. When he knocked the door, nobody opened it and on peeping through the window, he was shocked. He immediately called the landlord and neighbours. When they broke open the door and entered, Jatolia had already passed away.

On information a team from the local police station reached the spot and the FSL team arrived later to collect evidence. The body has been kept in the mortuary of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. Postmortem will be conducted after the family members come to Jodhpur, police said.

According to Mata Police officer Charan, Jatoliya was married around seven years ago and his wife is also a homeopathy doctor, practising in Jaipur. Jatoliya has a four-year-old son who lives with his wife, he said. The case is being probed from all angles, he added.

During investigation, police found a note from the spot, wherein Jatoliya made serious allegations against his wife, mentioning about their discord since marriage.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.