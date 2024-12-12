ETV Bharat / state

Replay Of Bengaluru Techie Death: Homeopathic Doctor Dies By Suicide In Jodhpur

Mata Police are examining a note left behind by the doctor, where serious allegations have been levelled against his wife.

Replay Of Bengaluru Techie Death: Homeopathic Doctor Dies By Suicide In Jodhpur
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Jodhpur: A 35-year-old homeopathic doctor allegedly died by suicide at his clinic in Kirti Nagar in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, leaving behind a note levelling serious allegations against his wife.

The incident that occurred on Wednesday afternoon under Mata police station area has surfaced amid the outcry over Bengaluru techie Atul Subhas's death by suicide over alleged harassment by his wife and her family. Police suspect that the doctor took to end his life over a dispute with his wife.

Mata police station officer Vikram Singh Charan said Ajay Kumar Jatoliya, a resident of Jaipur, was working as assistant professor on contractual basis in Ayurveda University for the last three years. He also ran his clinic in a rented room in Kirti Nagar.

The matter came to light when Jatoliya's colleague, who lives in Jhalori Gate, reached his clinic after failing to contact him on phone. Despite calling several times on Wednesday afternoon, Jatoliya did not answer any calls. When he knocked the door, nobody opened it and on peeping through the window, he was shocked. He immediately called the landlord and neighbours. When they broke open the door and entered, Jatolia had already passed away.

On information a team from the local police station reached the spot and the FSL team arrived later to collect evidence. The body has been kept in the mortuary of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. Postmortem will be conducted after the family members come to Jodhpur, police said.

According to Mata Police officer Charan, Jatoliya was married around seven years ago and his wife is also a homeopathy doctor, practising in Jaipur. Jatoliya has a four-year-old son who lives with his wife, he said. The case is being probed from all angles, he added.

During investigation, police found a note from the spot, wherein Jatoliya made serious allegations against his wife, mentioning about their discord since marriage.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Read more

  1. Bengaluru Techie Death: Deceased's Wife, Her Family Booked For Abetment
  2. Echoes Of Bengaluru Techie Death in Rajasthan: Three Members of Family in Jodhpur Die by Suicide

Jodhpur: A 35-year-old homeopathic doctor allegedly died by suicide at his clinic in Kirti Nagar in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, leaving behind a note levelling serious allegations against his wife.

The incident that occurred on Wednesday afternoon under Mata police station area has surfaced amid the outcry over Bengaluru techie Atul Subhas's death by suicide over alleged harassment by his wife and her family. Police suspect that the doctor took to end his life over a dispute with his wife.

Mata police station officer Vikram Singh Charan said Ajay Kumar Jatoliya, a resident of Jaipur, was working as assistant professor on contractual basis in Ayurveda University for the last three years. He also ran his clinic in a rented room in Kirti Nagar.

The matter came to light when Jatoliya's colleague, who lives in Jhalori Gate, reached his clinic after failing to contact him on phone. Despite calling several times on Wednesday afternoon, Jatoliya did not answer any calls. When he knocked the door, nobody opened it and on peeping through the window, he was shocked. He immediately called the landlord and neighbours. When they broke open the door and entered, Jatolia had already passed away.

On information a team from the local police station reached the spot and the FSL team arrived later to collect evidence. The body has been kept in the mortuary of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. Postmortem will be conducted after the family members come to Jodhpur, police said.

According to Mata Police officer Charan, Jatoliya was married around seven years ago and his wife is also a homeopathy doctor, practising in Jaipur. Jatoliya has a four-year-old son who lives with his wife, he said. The case is being probed from all angles, he added.

During investigation, police found a note from the spot, wherein Jatoliya made serious allegations against his wife, mentioning about their discord since marriage.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Read more

  1. Bengaluru Techie Death: Deceased's Wife, Her Family Booked For Abetment
  2. Echoes Of Bengaluru Techie Death in Rajasthan: Three Members of Family in Jodhpur Die by Suicide

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HOMEOPATHIC DOCTOR DIES BY SUICIDEDIED BY SUICIDEMATA POLICEREPLAY OF BENGALURU TECHIE DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.