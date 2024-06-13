Renukaswamy Murder Case: Post-Mortem Report Reveals That He Was Brutally Killed

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The postmortem report of Chitradurga native Renukaswamy, who was allegedly murdered in Bengaluru here, has been handed over to the police.

Police sources said that the report mentioned that Renukaswamy was brutally killed. Sources said doctors at the Bowring Hospital conducted the post-mortem examination and submitted the report to the officials of the Kamakshipalya station police.

The report confirmed that there were injuries on 15 sides of the body, sources said, adding information about the injuries were mentioned.

Sources also said as per the post-mortem report, private part of Renukaswamy was attacked and there was bleeding in that area. "The private part was found to have been hit," the post-mortem examination said.

According to the post-mortem, blood has leaked in the stomach and the head was also hit hard.

"There was bleeding in the hands and feet, back and chest. Renukaswamy died of blood clots in his body due to severe assault. He was assaulted using a wooden piece and a belt. During the post-mortem examination, it was found that dogs had eaten the face and some parts of the dead body," police sources added.

As many as 13 persons, including Kannada actor Darshan have been arrested in the Renukaswamy murder case. As the fans are gathering in front of the Annapurneshwari Nagar police station, a curfew has been imposed up to 200 meters from the police station as a precautionary measure.

In the wake of actor Darshan's arrest, fans are gathering in front of the police station every day and raising slogans, causing problems for the local public. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda has taken precautionary measures so that the law and order situation does not deteriorate and has issued a prohibitory order.

A prohibition order has been issued for five days till June 17 to prevent people from gathering, protesting, sitting and marching up to 200 meters around the Annapurneshwari Nagar police station.

Darshan, who has acted in over 50 Kannnada movies, has been remanded till police custody till June 17.