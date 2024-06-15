Renukaswamy Murder Case: Five More Arested, Total Now 18; Home Minister Denies Special Treatment

Bengaluru: In a significant development, five additional suspects were apprehended on Friday in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, including Kannada actor Darshan, bringing the total number of arrests to 18, as confirmed by the police sources.

Police said that Puneeth, identified as the owner of the Scorpio car allegedly used to transport the victim's body, was among those arrested on Friday. Puneeth faces charges of aiding and abetting the murder, along with allegations of destroying crucial evidence.

The others taken into custody are Hemant, Ravi, Jagdish, and Anu Kumar, all suspected to have roles in the heinous crime, police added.

Previously, 13 individuals, including Darshan and his girlfriend Pavitra Gowda, had been arrested in connection with this case. They remain in police custody until June 17 for further investigation.

Responding to concerns about special treatment for the high-profile accused, Home Minister Dr G Parmeshwar asserted that no one would receive preferential treatment. He emphasized the police's commitment to conducting an impartial investigation, stating, "Nobody can provide royal hospitality to the accused. Police are treating all individuals equally and independently as per the law."

Meanwhile, a delegation of lawyers visited the Annapurneswari Nagar police station to investigate allegations of preferential treatment towards Darshan. An application under the Right to Information Act has been filed to obtain CCTV footage from the station within 48 hours to ascertain the facts surrounding the accusations.

The developments in the Renukaswamy murder case continue to unfold, with authorities urging the public to allow the police to conduct their investigation unhindered for justice to prevail.