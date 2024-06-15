ETV Bharat / state

Renukaswamy Murder Case: Five More Arested, Total Now 18; Home Minister Denies Special Treatment

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 15, 2024, 7:13 AM IST

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar dismissed allegations of preferential treatment for high-profile accused like actor Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case and emphasised equal treatment by the police. He also urged an impartial investigation.

Renukaswamy Murder Case: Five More Held, Total now 18; Home Minister Denies Special Treatment
File photo of Renukaswamy, who was murdered in Karnataka (ETV Bharat)

Bengaluru: In a significant development, five additional suspects were apprehended on Friday in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, including Kannada actor Darshan, bringing the total number of arrests to 18, as confirmed by the police sources.

Police said that Puneeth, identified as the owner of the Scorpio car allegedly used to transport the victim's body, was among those arrested on Friday. Puneeth faces charges of aiding and abetting the murder, along with allegations of destroying crucial evidence.

The others taken into custody are Hemant, Ravi, Jagdish, and Anu Kumar, all suspected to have roles in the heinous crime, police added.

Previously, 13 individuals, including Darshan and his girlfriend Pavitra Gowda, had been arrested in connection with this case. They remain in police custody until June 17 for further investigation.

Responding to concerns about special treatment for the high-profile accused, Home Minister Dr G Parmeshwar asserted that no one would receive preferential treatment. He emphasized the police's commitment to conducting an impartial investigation, stating, "Nobody can provide royal hospitality to the accused. Police are treating all individuals equally and independently as per the law."

Meanwhile, a delegation of lawyers visited the Annapurneswari Nagar police station to investigate allegations of preferential treatment towards Darshan. An application under the Right to Information Act has been filed to obtain CCTV footage from the station within 48 hours to ascertain the facts surrounding the accusations.

The developments in the Renukaswamy murder case continue to unfold, with authorities urging the public to allow the police to conduct their investigation unhindered for justice to prevail.

Read More

  1. Ram Gopal Varma on Darshan's Arrest in Murder Case: 'Star Worship Syndrome' Leads to Bizarre Outcomes
  2. Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, His 'Girlfriend' Arrested For Murder Of Man Over 'Obscene' Social Media Messages

TAGGED:

RENUKASWAMY MURDER CASE ARRESTSDARSHAN ARRESTED IN MURDER CASERENUKASWAMY MURDER CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.