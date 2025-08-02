Renowned Writer And Activist Prof M K Sanu Passes Away

Ernakulam: Renowned Malayalam literary critic Prof. M. K. Sanu on Saturday passed away at the age of 98. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ernakulam. The authorities of Amrita Hospital, where he had been under treatment, officially confirmed his death at 5:35 PM.

Sanu was admitted to the hospital on the 25th after falling at home. He suffered a fracture on the right side of his neck in the fall. He then underwent emergency surgery. Later, his health deteriorated. After the surgery, he had difficulty breathing and the oxygen level in his blood decreased. He was being treated in the intensive care unit for pulmonary edema, heart block, and pneumonia. He had been in a critical condition for two days. His health condition deteriorated further and he died after experiencing difficulty breathing.

A towering presence in the world of Malayalam literature, Sanu inspired generations of literary minds. In his later years, he lived in his Kochi residence, Sandhya, where he continued to remain intellectually active through reading and writing. Even at the age of 98, he maintained a vibrant presence in the cultural landscape of Kochi and its surroundings. Until the very end, he remained deeply engaged in his life’s work, fading gracefully into the annals of time.

He used to say that he did not think he would be able to live this long. Sanu was a rare personality who was able to turn his old age into eternal youth through intellectual interventions. The self-confident Sanu was a universally accepted public servant, writer and cultural face of Kochi.

He was a literary critic, orator, teacher, writer, thinker, and cultural icon — all rolled into one. He began his professional journey as a teacher at Sanatana Dharma High School, Alappuzha, and served in various government colleges thereafter. He retired from teaching in 1983. In 1986, he became the president of the Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham. From 1987 to 1991, he served as an MLA from the Ernakulam constituency, contesting as an independent supported by the Left. He defeated the Congress leader and minister A. L. Jacob in that election.

His first book, Anju Shastranāyakanmār was published in 1958. His first work of literary criticism, Kaattum Velichavum, was released in 1960. Over the years, Sanu authored around forty works across genres including literary criticism, biography, and children’s literature. He also penned an autobiography titled Karmagathi.

His immense contribution to literature was recognised with several prestigious awards, including the Kerala Sahithya Academy Award, The Vayalar Award, the Kendra Sahitya academy Award, The Ezhuthachan Award, and the Padmaprabha Award.

He was born on October 27, 1928, in Thumboli, Alappuzha, to MC Kesavan and KP Bhavani of the Mangalathu family. He is survived by his wife, Ratnamma.