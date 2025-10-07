ETV Bharat / state

Renowned Poet Held For Duping Several People On The Pretext Of Fake Doctorate Degrees

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad West Zone Task Force Police arrested a renowned author for awarding fake doctoral degrees, marking the first such case reported in the history of the Ravindra Bharathi auditorium in Telangana's Hyderabad. The incident has caught the attention of the academic and cultural community alike.

Pedditi Yohanu, the accused, is a renowned poet and writer from Duggira in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur who runs the Padma Bhushan Gurram Joshua Smaraka Kala Parishad. Yohanu had claimed that his organisation was ISO-recognised, lending an air of legitimacy to its activities.

A few days ago, Yohanu announced through social media that he would be awarding 'honorary doctorate' degrees at Rabindra Bharati auditorium to individuals who had rendered distinguished services in the fields of arts, literature, and social service. Falling to his ploy, several people expressed interest in getting these degrees, and Yohanu collected fees ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per person for the awards. He amasses a significant sum on the pretext of honorary recognition.