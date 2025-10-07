Renowned Poet Held For Duping Several People On The Pretext Of Fake Doctorate Degrees
Pedditi Yohanu, the accused, is a renowned poet and writer from Duggira in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur who runs Padma Bhushan Gurram Joshua Smaraka Kala Parishad.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 3:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad West Zone Task Force Police arrested a renowned author for awarding fake doctoral degrees, marking the first such case reported in the history of the Ravindra Bharathi auditorium in Telangana's Hyderabad. The incident has caught the attention of the academic and cultural community alike.
Pedditi Yohanu, the accused, is a renowned poet and writer from Duggira in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur who runs the Padma Bhushan Gurram Joshua Smaraka Kala Parishad. Yohanu had claimed that his organisation was ISO-recognised, lending an air of legitimacy to its activities.
A few days ago, Yohanu announced through social media that he would be awarding 'honorary doctorate' degrees at Rabindra Bharati auditorium to individuals who had rendered distinguished services in the fields of arts, literature, and social service. Falling to his ploy, several people expressed interest in getting these degrees, and Yohanu collected fees ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per person for the awards. He amasses a significant sum on the pretext of honorary recognition.
On Sunday, a program was organised at the auditorium under the banner of the Gurram Joshua Smaraka Kala Parishad. The invitees included notable personalities, including Padma Shri awardee Kolukaluri Inak, poets Bikki Krishna and Zeldi Vidyadhar, writer Kusuma Radha, IRS officers, and poet VD Rajagopal. The organisers claimed that the event was conducted with the support of the Telangana Language and Culture Department, giving it an impression of official sanction.
During the program, the West Zone Task Force police intervened and detained Yohanu, seizing seven fake doctorate certificates. Inspector Raghavendra confirmed that the certificates were fraudulent, noting that they did not bear the seal of any accredited university, proving that the degrees were entirely fabricated.
Authorities have registered a case against Yohanu and are investigating whether other accomplices were involved in the illegal activities. The police have also warned the public about such fake academic honours, emphasising that only degrees awarded by recognised universities are legitimate. This incident has raised concerns about the misuse of cultural platforms for scams and has sent a strong message about the vigilance of law enforcement in protecting public trust.
