Renowned Jain Seer Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj Embraces Death through 'Sallekhna'

A procession will take place on Sunday to pay tribute to the departed seer, with final rites at Chandragiri teerth. Earlier, on November 6 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Doargargh and met Acharya Mharaj.

Rajnandgaon(Chhattisgarh): Renowned Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj breathed his last on Sunday at Chandragiri Teerth in Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district after undertaking 'sallekhna'.

Sallekhna is a Jain religious practice involving voluntary fasting unto death for spiritual purification, a statement from the teerth said. Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj attained Samadhi through 'Sallekhna' at Chandragiri teerth at 2:35 am, the statement said.

"Maharaj was staying on the teerth in Dongargarh for the last six months and was unwell from the last few days. For the last three days, he was observing sallekhna, a religious practice of voluntarily fasting to death, and had quit intake of food and liquids. According to Jainism, it is a vow taken for spiritual purification," the statement said.

A procession will be taken out at 1 pm on Sunday for people to pay tribute to the departed seer and the final rites will be held in Chandragiri teerth, it added. Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Dongargarh, a popular pilgrimage spot, and met Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj on November 5 and took his blessings.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Received the the news of the world revered and national seer Acharya Shri Vidyasagar Mahamuniraj ji's samadhi at Chandragiri Teerth in Dongargarh.

Acharya Shri Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj, who enriched the country and the world including Chhattisgarh with his dynamic knowledge, will be remembered for ages for his exemplary works for the country and society, sacrifice and penance." "I bow down to the feet of Acharya Shri Vidyasagar ji," he added.

