Remove Caste Names From Educational Institutions: Madras HC Gives Four Weeks Time To Tamil Nadu Govt

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday issued strict orders to the Tamil Nadu government to remove caste names from the educational institutions within four weeks, 'failing which the recognition of those educational institutions would be cancelled'.

The HC clearly stated that no school or college in Tamil Nadu should carry a caste appellation from 2025-26 academic year.

Hearing a case filed against the appointment of a special officer to manage the South Indian Senguntha Mahajana Sangam, the Madras High Court had earlier asked the state government to explain whether associations that promote caste can be registered under the Societies Registration Act and whether caste names can be removed from the names of schools and other educational institutions.

Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy, who heard the case today, ordered Tamil Nadu government to remove the caste names from the names of the institutions and make amendment in the relevant laws. Further, the government should ensure that those who do not abide, the institutions will be declared illegal and their registration cancelled.

The judge also ordered the IG of Registration to send a circular to all registrars not to register associations in the name of castes.

He has further instructed that the process of removing the caste name from the caste associations and amending the Associations Registration Act should start within three months and completed within the next six months.

Apart from this, Chakravarthy ordered that notices must be issued to all educational institutions which carry caste appellations, asking to drop such prefixes and suffices within four weeks. If the management doesn't listen, the recognition of those educational institutions should be cancelled, he instructed, adding that students of such institutions would be transferred to other recognised institutions from next academic year.

Similarly, the judge has ordered that names of government-run Kallar Reform School and the Adi Dravidar Welfare School should be changed as being mentioned by other government schools. The names of the donors only should appear in the names of the schools but their caste names should not be included, judge mentioned in the order.

The judge clarified that this order was passed because a situation has arisen in which parents are killing their own children for marrying outside their caste and students are coming to classrooms with caste-coloured ropes tied around their arms and carrying sickles to attack other people.