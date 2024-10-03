ETV Bharat / state

Removal Of Sai Baba Statues From Temples: Hindu Outfit Chief Detained

The chief of Sanatan Rakshak Dal, Ajay Sharma, was detained on charges of breach of peace after his outfit removed Sai Baba statues from many temples on Wednesday night.

Varanasi: The head of a local outfit, which was running a campaign for the removal of statues of Sai Baba from temples here, has been detained for breach of peace, police said on Thursday. Ajay Sharma, the chief of Sanatan Rakshak Dal, was detained on Wednesday night after his outfit removed Sai Baba statues from many temples here on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gaurav Banswal said Sharma had been detained on charges of breach of peace on Wednesday night and his family has been informed.

Sharma had on Wednesday said they have removed Sai Baba's idol from 14 temples so far, including the idol of Sai Baba at the Bada Ganesh temple in Lohatia. Sai Baba's idol will be removed from 50 more temples, he had said. Several devotees of Sai Baba have objected to the move and expressed concern over the security of his temples. A meeting of managers of Sai Baba temples was also held here on Wednesday in which it was decided to approach the police commissioner against those trying to vitiate the atmosphere.

Sharma had said that only the worship of Lord Shiva, the supreme deity, should take place in Kashi (Varanasi). On its website, the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, states that Sai Baba is revered as one of the greatest saints ever seen in India, endowed with unprecedented powers, and is worshipped as a God incarnate. (SAI meaning Sakshaat Ishwar) (God the absolute).

