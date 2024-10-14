ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Banjara Tanda's Remarkable Transformation Through Education

Janagama: Banjara Tanda, a remote village in Telangana has seen an evolution from being a settlement of poor and illiterate people to a hub of engineers, doctors, and other professionals. Today, the village has an engineer in every other home.

For this catalytic change, locals credit a trailblazer engineer and educationist, Harisingh, who was the first to complete an engineering degree in the village despite mammoth challenges and inspired the community to prioritize education.

Banjara Tanda, which was founded by Banothu Hachyanaik and six families 55 years ago, would ignore education as they valued agriculture and other menial jobs for livelihoods over schooling.

However, Harisingh's aim to become an engineer and study at Regional Engineering College, Warangal (now NIT Warangal) in 1985 triggered a progression. He not only encouraged people to admit their wards to schools but counselled them about ways to elevate their poverty as well.

Harisingh, who served as Deputy Director General of Akashavani in Hyderabad, says the village is close to his heart and he takes pride in being one of the villagers in Banjara Tanda.

“I am happy to witness the success of the village and feel content that I could contribute to it,” he says.