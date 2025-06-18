Religious Misconduct: SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal To Appear Before Takht Patna Sahib Within 20 Days

Patna: Trouble seems to be mounting for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President and former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal as the Panch Pyaras of Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib, Patna Sahib, have directed him to appear in person and put forth his side within 20 days.

Earlier, an order was issued against him on May 21, but he had sought more time citing ill health.

On Sunday, a meeting of the Panch Pyaras was held at Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib under the chairmanship of Jathedar Giani Baldev Singh, during which Sukhbir Singh Badal was given 20 more days to appear in person. It is being said that SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami had requested additional time from the Panch Pyaras over a phone call, following which Badal was granted an extension.

Allegations Against Badal

As per reports, an emergency meeting of the Panchs was held on May 21, where Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib Gurudwara's Executive Giani Kuldeep Singh Gadgaj and Takht Sri Damdama Sahib's Jathedar Baba Tek Singh were declared 'Tankhaiya' after they were found guilty of violating Hukamnama. Sukhbir Singh Badal was alleged to be a conspirator, hence, he was ordered to appear before Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib. Later, on June 1, he was given 10 days to comply.

What Does 'Tankhaiya' Mean?

'Tankhaiya', in local parlance, is used for a Sikh declared guilty and punished by the highest religious authorities for religious misconduct.

If someone from the community breaks the Sikh Rehat Maryada (code of conduct) or goes against the Sikh community, the Jathedar of Akal Takht can declare that person 'Tankhaiya'. The person must then appear and apologise before the Takht. At the same time, the Jathedar decides quantum of punishment in consultation with five chief priests.

Who Is Sukhbir Singh Badal?

Sukhbir Singh Badal (62), son of veteran politician and former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal, is the current President of the Shiromani Akali Dal. It was in 2008 that he first became the party chief. However, in November 2024, he resigned from the post to follow religious orders. He was re-elected as SAD President in April 2025.