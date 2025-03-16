Religious Differences Vanish, Harmony Prevails At Mumbai's Gastronomic Hub Mohammed Ali Road

Mumbai: Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai comes alive after sunset with people thronging the market to savour several delicacies from within Maharashtra and outside.

After almost 64 years, the festival and Rangpanchami and Ramzan fell on the same day. The aroma wafting out of roadside stalls drew both Muslims who ended their day long fast and Hindus who celebrated Rangpanchami. The spirit of brotherhood was clearly visible as people from both communities savoured delicacies like Sugandhi Kebab, Nalli Nihari, Chicken Angara, Sheer Khurma, Malpua, Rasal Phirni and Malai Kulfi.

Local vendors said apart from Mulsims, their customers include people from Hindu, Christian, Jain, Sikh and Parsi communities. Since Holi was celebrated on a Friday this year, the Hindus thronged the market in large numbers after a day of revelry and joined their Muslim brethren in savouring the delicacies. Locals said one can get several varieties of food items in Mumbai but Nalli Nihari is the best at Mohammed Ali Road. Maisha Gaikwad said Mumbai has a vibrant and diverse food culture. "We played Holi during the day and came to the market to savour Mutton Nalli Nihari," she said.

Biryani being sold at a roadside stall at Mohammad Ali Road (ETV Bharat)

Sarwar Khan, owner of Hotel Chinese Inn Green said 95 per cent of his customers are Hindus. "The food culture of Mumbai is not bound by religion. On jumma (Friday), Hindus and Muslims come to my hotel to eat together forgetting the religious differences," he said.

Ranga Panchami is a Hindu festival celebrated on Phalguna Krishna Panchami, which is the fifth day of the second fortnight of the Hindu month of Phalguna. It is marked on the fifth day following the festival of Holi. This year, the festival fell in the month of Ramzan and too on jumma (Friday). Ramzan celebration at Mohammed Ali Road is a vibrant and bustling experience, especially during the evenings when the streets come alive with the best food stalls and the crowds thronging the famous restaurants. The lanes of this small location light up and people from all over Mumbai come to Mohammed Ali Road for its delicious street food, particularly during iftar, when Muslims break their fast. From kebabs, biryanis and chaats to sweets like malpua and jalebi, you can find a wide array of traditional dishes here.

Each food stall and many famous restaurants at Mohammed Ali Road compete to attract customers with unique flavours, delicious specialities and lip-smacking street food, creating a dynamic and exciting food scene. Additionally, the festive atmosphere is enhanced by colourful decorations, traditional music, and the camaraderie of fellow diners sharing the joy of the season. It’s truly a gastronomic adventure that captures the essence of Mumbai’s vibrant street food culture. The police had made elaborate security arrangements at the locality to ensure law and order.