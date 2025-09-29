ETV Bharat / state

Religious Conversion Racket Busted In Lucknow, Gang Leader Held

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police have busted an illegal religious conversion racket operating in the rural areas of Lucknow and arrested the gang leader on Sunday for allegedly persuading locals to embrace Christianity with promises of financial aid and medical assistance.

The gang leader, identified as Malkhan (43), was arrested from Hulas Kheda road. He is a resident of Bakhtiri Kheda village under Nigoha police station area.

During interrogation, he told police that he was primarily a Hindu but embraced Christianity in 2016 and changed the names of his children, nephews, and other family members.

The gang was exposed following a complaint from Bajrang Dal activist Dharmendra Sharma.