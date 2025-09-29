Religious Conversion Racket Busted In Lucknow, Gang Leader Held
The gang leader, primarily a Hindu, had embraced Christianity in 2016. He is presently being interrogated, police said.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police have busted an illegal religious conversion racket operating in the rural areas of Lucknow and arrested the gang leader on Sunday for allegedly persuading locals to embrace Christianity with promises of financial aid and medical assistance.
The gang leader, identified as Malkhan (43), was arrested from Hulas Kheda road. He is a resident of Bakhtiri Kheda village under Nigoha police station area.
During interrogation, he told police that he was primarily a Hindu but embraced Christianity in 2016 and changed the names of his children, nephews, and other family members.
The gang was exposed following a complaint from Bajrang Dal activist Dharmendra Sharma.
DCP South Nipun Agarwal said, "Nigoha police took action on a complaint from Dharmendra Sharma. Initial investigations revealed that the gang leader, Malkhan, had built a hall-like structure on his farm, which he used as a church. Every Sunday and Thursday, he would gather people from poor families and women and children from Scheduled Caste (SC) community and lure them with the promise of healing. He would organise healing meetings, luring villagers with money and medical assistance. He would then coerce them into converting to Christianity."
The gang leader operated a WhatsApp group called 'Jesus Healing Sabha' that included members of the SC community.
DCP South said books and items related to Christianity were recovered from the accused. An investigation is also underway into his financial sources. The matter is being investigated thoroughly by contacting the people who were victims of conversion, he added.
