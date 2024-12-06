Uttar Pradesh: Two Held For Religion Conversion Of Teenager in Barabanki

Barabanki: Two people have been arrested for allegedly converting a person to another religion in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

A complaint in this regard was filed by Bajrang Dal office-bearers Vinay Singh Rajput and Brajesh Kumar Vaishya at the Kotwali City Police Station following which a case was registered and the two accused were apprehended.

"On December 5, in the jurisdiction of Kotwali city police station, a complaint was received. According to the complainant, a 15-year-old child came to him saying that he migrated to Barabanki from Azhamgarh, He said that met the two accused Riyasd and Murshid and they employed him in one Afika Restaurant. The accused converted him to another religion and said his name would be Noor Mohammed," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha.

According to Sinha, a case under relevant sections of the BNS and SC-ST Act has been registered against the two accused and the owner of the Afika Restaurant.

"Riyasat and Murshid have been arrested and a probe is underway. The accused will be produced in a local court," the senior police official further said.

The officer-bearers of the Bajrang Dal claimed that came to know about the forceful religious conversation after they overheard the conversation between the two accused when they had gone for personal work.