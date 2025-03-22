Relief From Traffic Congestion: E-Water Taxis Coming To Mumbai Soon

Mumbai: Residents of Mumbai will soon find respite from traffic congestion, with officials confirming that e-water taxis will be rolled out soon in the city. According to Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane, Sweden's Candela company will implement a pilot project of an eco-friendly water taxi in Mumbai.

The decision came after the minister met Swedish Consul General Sven Östberg on Friday. Instructions were given to implement the pilot project from Gateway of India to Elephanta and Gateway of India to Alibaug as soon as possible. Senior officials including Östberg's advisor Saloni Zaveri were present at the meeting.

Nitesh Rane stated that there is a significant strain on the transport system in the Mumbai metropolitan area. According to him, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis insists that e-water taxis be launched soon. Östberg assured him that the pilot project of the water taxi would be started immediately.

According to the agreement signed with the Swedish company Candela, the company will be responsible for the safety of citizens, the environment, and the ecology. Moreover, the water taxi service should be made available to citizens at affordable rates. The state government will take care of the license required by the company.

Consul General Ostberg said that the Swedish company wants to contribute to the development of the ports in the state. The minister suggested him inspecting Sassoon Dock.

Nitish Rane added that the Swedish company should present a proposal to the state government for the development of the port. The plan is to create a model port that will become the leading port in the country by evaluating suitable locations for transportation. A report on this should be submitted in April after discussions with the Maritime Board.