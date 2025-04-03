ETV Bharat / state

Rain Relief: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorm, Lightning In Several Odisha Districts For Next 3 Days

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here has warned of rain and thundershowers in several districts of Odisha for the next three days. The rainfall is expected to bring much-needed relief from the heatwave which has gripped the entire state.

As far as temperature is concerned, there will be no large change in day temperatures for the next three days. However, the mercury is expected to rise by 2-3 degrees thereafter, predicted IMD. The MeT department informed that temperature is very likely to be nearly or above 40 degrees Celsius in isolated pockets of Boudh and Bolangir districts.

Rainfall Warning (Yellow Alert)

As per IMD, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Balasore; while dry weather will prevail over rest of the districts.

A yellow warning has been issued for thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph, which is very likely at few places over Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Balasore.