ETV Bharat / state

Rain Relief: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorm, Lightning In Several Odisha Districts For Next 3 Days

Despite rainfall, temperature is very likely to be nearly or above 40 degrees Celsius in isolated pockets of Boudh and Bolangir districts, informed IMD.

Relief From Heatwave: IMD Warns Of Thunderstorm, Lightning In Several Odisha Districts For Next 3 Days
Relief From Heatwave: IMD Warns Of Thunderstorm, Lightning In Several Odisha Districts For Next 3 Days (X/@mcbbsr)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 3, 2025, 5:43 PM IST

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here has warned of rain and thundershowers in several districts of Odisha for the next three days. The rainfall is expected to bring much-needed relief from the heatwave which has gripped the entire state.

As far as temperature is concerned, there will be no large change in day temperatures for the next three days. However, the mercury is expected to rise by 2-3 degrees thereafter, predicted IMD. The MeT department informed that temperature is very likely to be nearly or above 40 degrees Celsius in isolated pockets of Boudh and Bolangir districts.

Rainfall Warning (Yellow Alert)

As per IMD, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Balasore; while dry weather will prevail over rest of the districts.

A yellow warning has been issued for thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph, which is very likely at few places over Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Balasore.

During the subsequent 24 hours (from April 4-5), similar weather conditions will be witnessed in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal.

Between April 5 and 6, districts like Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri are likely to witness thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind.

While there is forecast of dry weather during the subsequent two days, showers are again expected in the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj around April 8-9, and Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati around April 9-10.

Warning For farmers

In view of the forecast, farmers in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Balasore have been advised to initiate steps to protect vegetables and crops from getting destroyed.

Read More

  1. Ayushman Bharat-PM Jan Arogya Yojana In Odisha In A Fortnight, Says Odisha CM
  2. Neighbour's Pride: Dhamtari Women In Chhattisgarh Weave Success With Sambalpuri Handloom From Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here has warned of rain and thundershowers in several districts of Odisha for the next three days. The rainfall is expected to bring much-needed relief from the heatwave which has gripped the entire state.

As far as temperature is concerned, there will be no large change in day temperatures for the next three days. However, the mercury is expected to rise by 2-3 degrees thereafter, predicted IMD. The MeT department informed that temperature is very likely to be nearly or above 40 degrees Celsius in isolated pockets of Boudh and Bolangir districts.

Rainfall Warning (Yellow Alert)

As per IMD, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Balasore; while dry weather will prevail over rest of the districts.

A yellow warning has been issued for thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph, which is very likely at few places over Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Balasore.

During the subsequent 24 hours (from April 4-5), similar weather conditions will be witnessed in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal.

Between April 5 and 6, districts like Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri are likely to witness thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind.

While there is forecast of dry weather during the subsequent two days, showers are again expected in the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj around April 8-9, and Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati around April 9-10.

Warning For farmers

In view of the forecast, farmers in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Balasore have been advised to initiate steps to protect vegetables and crops from getting destroyed.

Read More

  1. Ayushman Bharat-PM Jan Arogya Yojana In Odisha In A Fortnight, Says Odisha CM
  2. Neighbour's Pride: Dhamtari Women In Chhattisgarh Weave Success With Sambalpuri Handloom From Odisha

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HEATWAVE IN ODISHAINDIA METEOROLOGICAL DEPARTMENT IMDODISHA WEATHER FORECASTIMD RAIN ALERTRAINFALL WARNING IN ODISHA

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.