Relief For Passengers As Bus Services Start From MG Bus Station In Hyderabad
The Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station is one of the largest bus stands in Asia
Published : September 28, 2025 at 1:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: The flood level of Musi river in Hyderabad has reduced. With this, bus services have started from the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station - MGBS. The staff has removed the mud accumulated in MGBS due to the rains, which lashed the city on Saturday.
Measures have been taken on a war footing to ensure that passengers do not face any problems. Passengers who were supposed to go to their villages on Saturday due to the flood are now leaving. At present, the bus stand is bustling with passengers.
Shivaji Bridge and platforms 56, 58, 60 of MGBS had accumulated a lot of mud. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) staff are working hard to remove it.
Apart from MGBS, TGSRTC is running buses from many parts of the city to different districts of Hyderabad. Since the MGBS was closed on Saturday, the TGSRTC staff has advised passengers to go to the pickup points. Buses are running from Aramgarh, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Uppal, and Jubilee Bus Station to the districts. Officials said passengers who have made reservations should go to the pickup points.
Authorities are currently releasing 4,847 cusecs of water into the Musi River from the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs, which caused floods on Saturday. On Friday night, the maximum amount of water released from the twin reservoirs was 36,000 cusecs into the Musi. The authorities have reduced the outflow as the inflow coming from upstream to the twin reservoirs has decreased. 1100 cusecs of inflow is coming to Osman Sagar. 884 cusecs of water is being released to Musi from here. 4,000 cusecs of inflow is coming to Himayat Sagar. 3,963 cusecs of water is being released from here. The people of the Musi catchment area breathed a sigh of relief as the outflow from the twin reservoirs decreased. They are cleaning their houses after mud got into them.