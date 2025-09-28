ETV Bharat / state

Relief For Passengers As Bus Services Start From MG Bus Station In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The flood level of Musi river in Hyderabad has reduced. With this, bus services have started from the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station - MGBS. The staff has removed the mud accumulated in MGBS due to the rains, which lashed the city on Saturday.

Measures have been taken on a war footing to ensure that passengers do not face any problems. Passengers who were supposed to go to their villages on Saturday due to the flood are now leaving. At present, the bus stand is bustling with passengers.

Shivaji Bridge and platforms 56, 58, 60 of MGBS had accumulated a lot of mud. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) staff are working hard to remove it.