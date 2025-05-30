ETV Bharat / state

Relief For Guest Lecturers: Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Retirees And Families Of Deceased

Bengaluru: In a significant decision affecting thousands of educators, the Karnataka government has officially announced a Rs 5 lakh ex gratia payment for guest lecturers, who have either retired after turning 60 or passed away while in service. The order, issued by the Department of Higher Education, fulfils a longstanding demand for recognition of the services rendered by temporary teaching staff in government First Grade Colleges.

The new honorarium scheme will come into effect from January 1, 2024. It applies to all guest lecturers, who have completed at least one year of service in government colleges before their retirement or death. This includes lecturers who have completed the age of 60 and ceased service in the last five years, provided they have served for at least one year during that period.

A total of Rs 44.15 crore has been earmarked by the state government for the implementation of this scheme.

“This is a long-awaited acknowledgement of the contribution made by guest lecturers, many of whom worked under uncertain conditions for years,” an official from the Department of Higher Education stated.

“Those who retired after completing 60 years of age or passed away while in service, and had completed a minimum of one year, will be eligible.”

The scheme comes at a time when the state has also taken steps to regularise certain temporary staff in government colleges. An earlier government order also detailed the process for regularising the services of various categories of temporary staff, such as lecturers, librarians, lab technicians, and assistants, who have been serving in First Grade Colleges since January 2024. Eligibility was based on qualifications recognised by UGC or Karnataka Public Service Commission and a minimum of six months of service.