Reliance's New Campa Beverages Bottling Plant Inaugurated In Assam

Guwahati: Three days ahead of the mega trade and investment summit, Advantage Assam 2.0, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated Reliance’s new Campa and Beverages Bottling Plant in Guwahati.

Reliance Consumer Products has partnered with Assam’s established business house, Jericho, to set up the cutting-edge bottling facility. Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), a leading FMCG and beverage company, has strengthened the presence of Campa’s portfolio in Northeast India with the bottling plant in Guwahati. Spread over 6 lakh sq feet., the plant is among the largest beverage manufacturing units in the region. It boasts an initial production capacity of over 10 crore litres for carbonated soft drinks (CSD) and nearly 18 crore litres for packaged drinking water, ensuring ample supply for growing consumer demand. "Common people can purchase Campa's products at a very affordable price. That is one of the big advantages with Campa Cola. While they are selling at an affordable price, they are not compromising with the quality, which is at par with other global standards. I believe that this brand will grow from strength to strength and will have an opportunity to expand more. I wish all the best to Reliance Consumer Products Limited, as well as to Jericho. Let this journey be a successful one and create lot of job opportunities for the people of Assam. And let this journey also reflect that an Indian brand can compete with a global brand,” said the Chief minister while inaugurating the facility.



Ketan Mody, COO, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, stated, "Today marks a significant milestone as we inaugurate the Guwahati plant in partnership with Jericho. Our operations here will generate new employment opportunities, directly contributing to local economic growth. This expansion is a key step in our strategy of reviving India’s heritage brands while fostering sustainable development for the region." The project features cutting-edge manufacturing technology with two world-class bottling lines – a 600 BPM (bottles per minute) carbonated soft drink (CSD) line and a 583 BPM water production line, reinforcing efficiency and innovation in beverage production. The plant will manufacture RCPL’s popular beverage portfolio, including Campa Cola, Campa Orange, Campa Lemon, Power Up, and packaged drinking water under the Independence and Sure Water brands. Primarily catering to consumer demand across Assam, Northeast India, and North Bengal, the facility also has the capability to supply other markets based on demand.