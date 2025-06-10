Reliance Industries To Set Up Rs 1,622 Crore Beverages Unit In Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool District

Amaravati: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is set to expand its footprint in Andhra Pradesh with a proposal to establish a major beverages manufacturing unit in Kurnool district, involving a total investment of ₹1,622 crore. The company has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) to the state government, seeking approval for the project.

According to the DPR, the proposed plant under Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, will manufacture packaged carbonated soft drinks and bottled drinking water. Reliance plans to develop the project in two phases - phase 1 of ₹1,006 crore and phase 2 of ₹616 crore. The company estimates the project will create direct and indirect employment for around 5,200 people across both phases.

Land Requirement and Revenue Potential

The plant is proposed to be built on 100 acres of land, which will house the bottling line, warehousing, water treatment facility, and administrative buildings. Kurnool district has been identified as a suitable location, and the company has requested the allocation of land in a designated industrial zone.

The DPR outlines that both phases will be completed within six years, and once operational, the facility could generate an annual business of ₹2,000 crore, contributing around ₹500 crore per year to the state exchequer in GST revenues.

Ongoing Commitments in the State

This proposal comes on the heels of Reliance’s larger commitment to Andhra Pradesh. The conglomerate had earlier signed an agreement to invest ₹65,000 crore for setting up 500 compressed biogas (CBG) units across the state. The foundation stone for the first plant under this initiative was recently laid in Prakasam district.