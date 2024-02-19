Released from Jail in Dubai...man Reaches Home in Telangana after 18 Years

Buggaram (Telangana): A court has granted amnesty to a man, who went to Dubai for employment and was caught in a murder case and served 18 years in prison. Finally, the migrant worker reached his hometown. According to details, Shivratri Hanmanthu from Manal of Mallial mandal of Jagtial district went to Dubai on October 28, 2005, on a visit visa. After working for two months, the local police arrested Hanmantu in a murder case.

A total of 10 people were accused in this case and five people from Telangana were sentenced to 25 years in prison. Hanmanthu's wife Padma tried hard to free her husband. Noticing their plight, the then minister KTR tried to release them under amnesty. Spoke to the family of the murdered person and paid compensation. Provided financial support for litigation. After many attempts, the court granted amnesty, paving the way for the migrant workers to return home.

As part of this, a person was released six months ago. Hanmantu was recently released and reached his hometown on Saturday night. Sivaratri Mallesham and Ravi of Sirisilla Peddur will also reach home on February 21. Their friends in Dubai said that Nampalli Venkathy from Chandurthi mandal will also reach the home soon.

"My daughter was 21 days old when I went to Dubai for work. Now she is 18 years old. My father Ellaiah died while I was in jail. Wife Padma supported the family by working as a labourer and making beedis at night. As I was in jail and the daughter's mental condition was not good, she went to her native place in Gopulapur village of Buggaram mandal. The efforts made by the then Minister KTR to free us cannot be forgotten. I owe him my life. We were charged with a crime that was not committed in Dubai. After spending so many days in jail," Hanmanthu recalled and urged that the government to provide him employment and support.

