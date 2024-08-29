Relatives Of Bride And Groom Fight Over Fewer Mutton Pieces At A Wedding Party In Telangana

Nizamabad (Telangana): The relatives of the bride and groom fought each other over the lack of pieces in mutton curry in the meal at a wedding party in the Navipet area of Nizamabad district in Telangana on Wednesday.

The incident, according to police officials, took place on Wednesday at a marriage hall in Navipet during the post-wedding celebration of a woman from Navipet and a man from Nandipet.

As the meal was being served, some youth who came with the groom complained of being served with fewer pieces of mutton. The argument with those serving the meal intensified. The disagreement resulted in a fight between the bride and groom's sides since the bride organised the meal.

The two parties attacked each other with cooking ladles, stones and sticks. The locals called on the police who reached the spot and calmed the situation after speaking to both sides. According to police officials, cases have been registered against those belonging to both groups. Eight of those who were injured in the clashes were shifted to Nizamabad Government Hospital.

Serving meat is considered prestigious at weddings in the region. Similar incidents of quarrel have been reported here, especially in the rural area. In a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly killed with a shovel by her live-in partner for not cooking his favourite food in Chitrakoot district on Friday.