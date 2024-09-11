ETV Bharat / state

Patient's Relative Molested At AIIMS Rishikesh, Raises Security Concerns

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand): A woman, who had accompanied her sister-in-law, was allegedly molested by a relative of another patient at the gynaecology ward of AIIMS Rishikesh, police said on Wednesday.

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against the accused. The incident has raised serious concerns over the safety and security of relatives of the patients in the hospital.

The victim, a relative of a patient, admitted in the gynaecology ward, was sleeping on the floor outside the ward when a youth, who had accompanied another patient, molested her at midnight. The woman kept protesting but failed to push away the youth.

It was only when she started shouting that the security guard was alerted. Also, the victim's son had reached there on hearing her screaming for help. However, the accused managed to run away from the spot.

The victim has demanded strict action against the accused and lodged a complaint against him in the local police station.