Patient's Relative Molested At AIIMS Rishikesh, Raises Security Concerns

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Police have registered a molestation case against a relative of a patient of AIIMS Rishikesh based on the complaint of a victim. The complainant told police that she was molested outside the gynaecology ward, where her sister-in-law was undergoing treatment.

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand): A woman, who had accompanied her sister-in-law, was allegedly molested by a relative of another patient at the gynaecology ward of AIIMS Rishikesh, police said on Wednesday.

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against the accused. The incident has raised serious concerns over the safety and security of relatives of the patients in the hospital.

The victim, a relative of a patient, admitted in the gynaecology ward, was sleeping on the floor outside the ward when a youth, who had accompanied another patient, molested her at midnight. The woman kept protesting but failed to push away the youth.

It was only when she started shouting that the security guard was alerted. Also, the victim's son had reached there on hearing her screaming for help. However, the accused managed to run away from the spot.

The victim has demanded strict action against the accused and lodged a complaint against him in the local police station.

Inspector Rajendra Singh Kholia said that the police have registered a case against the youth on the basis of the victim's complaint. He said that further action will be taken soon.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised over safety and security in AIIMS Rishikesh as security personnel have already been deployed at every nook and corner of the campus.

TAGGED:

