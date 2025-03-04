Rehabilitated Drug Addict Kills Mother For Property In Telangana's Sangareddy; Arrested

Sangareddy: A woman, who tried hard to get her addicted son rehabilitated, eventually fell victim to a fatal attack made by her own child. The 50-year-old Radhika Reddy died after being stabbed by her son, according to Kollur CI Ravinder. The brutal incident took place in the early hours of Monday and the accused has been taken into police custody.

According to the police, Malla Reddy and Radhika Reddy (50), who live in Divino Villas in Tellapur, Ramachandrapuram mandal of Sangareddy district, have two sons. The eldest son, Sandeep Reddy, got married a year ago. The younger son, Karthik Reddy (26), went astray at a young age. He did not have friends and lived alone in a different house. He studied graduation.

Over the years, the accused younger son became allegedly addicted to alcohol and drugs. He used to quarrel even with those close to him. Parents tried many ways to get their son out of addiction. They convinced their son and sent him to a rehabilitation center in Coimbatore. After receiving treatment there, the younger son returned home to live with his parents a month ago.

But, this time, he began quarrelling with his parents over property issues. The family, which was thinking of celebrating their son's rehabilitation, started experiencing deeper trouble once again. The young son began demanding his parents to register some land worth crores of rupees near Tellapur in his name. He also demanded money from them.

On Sunday, the accused son started a heated argument with his parents over the division of property. On Monday morning, he got into another argument and stabbed his mother indiscriminately with a knife. His father, who tried to stop him, also suffered hand injuries. After this, Radhika Reddy, who was bleeding, was taken to a private hospital in Nallagandla. She passed away at 10.30 am while receiving treatment there. The accused is in police custody.