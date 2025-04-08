ETV Bharat / state

Daily Wagers' Regularisation In Jammu Kashmir On The Cards? LG Gives Nod To Bill Moved By PDP's Waheed Para

Srinagar: In a major push to the regularisation of daily-wagers in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has given his consent to a bill moved by Opposition from PDP legislator Waheed Ur Rehman Para seeking regularization of thousands of daily wagers in the union territory.

The LG, under Section 36(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, has recommended the introduction and consideration by the Legislative Assembly for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir of the Bill styled as "The Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Special provisions for Regularization of Adhoc, Daily wagers, Need Based and other Temporary Workers Bill, 2025" (LA. Bill Private Members' Bill No. 8 of 2025).

Para in his bill has mentioned that thousands of daily wagers, adhocs, contractual and other temporary employees in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have dedicated over 8 years or more of their lives in providing essential services to the public, often under precarious and insecure employment conditions; and whereas their service has been crucial to the functioning of various government departments, making them integral to public welfare and development initiatives.

"It is a constitutional obligation and moral imperative to recognise and humanize their contributions by ensuring job security, financial stability, and social dignity as part of welfare, social security and social justice. Therefore, it be enacted by the legislative assembly,” Para said.

Thousands of daily-wagers and other temporary workers engaged in different government departments are awaiting regularisation and minimum wages for decades. Their unions have been protesting in the UT for years demanding regularization and wages under the Minimum Wages Act.