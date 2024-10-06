ETV Bharat / state

Register Kultuli Case Under POCSO Act, Ensure Culprits Get Death Penalty: Mamata to Police

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee directed the police to file a POCSO Act case for the alleged rape-murder of a 10-year-old girl in West Bengal.

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Register Kultuli Case Under POCSO Act, Ensure Culprits Get Death Penalty: Mamata to Police
File photo of Mamata Banerjee (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday directed the police to register the alleged rape-murder case of a 10-year-old girl in South 24 Parganas district under the POCSO Act, and ensure that the culprits get capital punishment within three months. Banerjee, while speaking at the Kolkata Police Body Guard Lines after virtually inaugurating several Durga Pujas, asserted that crime has no colour, caste or religion.

"I want the police to register the Kultuli case under the POCSO Act and ensure that the culprits get capital punishment within three months... Crime is crime; there is no religion or caste. Strong action should be taken against the criminals," the chief minister said. Taking exception to media trials in rape cases, Banerjee said these must stop as it could hamper investigations.

The body of a 10-year-old girl, allegedly raped and murdered, was found at Kultuli in South 24 Parganas on Saturday, after which locals torched a police outpost and vadalised vehicles parked there, a senior officer said.

