ETV Bharat / state

Refusing Divorce In Failed Marriage Is Cruelty: Kerala HC

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

A bench of the Kerala High Court has granted divorce to a Thiruvanthapuram native and quashed the family court's order that had earlier rejected the woman's divorce petition. The court observed that denying divorce in failed marriage amounts to cruelty.

Refusing Divorce In Failed Marriage Is Cruelty: Kerala HC
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Ernakulam: Refusing divorce in a failed marriage can be considered as cruelty and a spouse cannot force another to continue such marriage, the Kerala High Court has observed while granting divorce to a woman, who is a native of Thiruvananthapuram.

The high court had intervened after the family court rejected the woman's divorce petition and her husband had refused to grant her divorce.

Initially, the petitioner had approached the family court for divorce, but her husband opposed it. Following which, the lower court had rejected her divorce application, citing lack of evidence to prove her husband's cruelty.

During the hearing of the case, the high court pointed out that the family court had not considered the statements of the woman and her daughter. The court pointed out that the couple was unable to sustain the marriage in a meaningful way and clarified that if one of the spouses refuses to accord divorce although the marriage has failed then it is cruel to the other spouse, who is seeking the divorce.

The court also noted that maintaining a relationship that has deteriorated beyond repair then continuing it would do more harm than good. Beyond the emotional pain, such a failed marriage would hinder the progress of the couple's lives, the high court stated.

After hearing the petition, a division bench comprising Justices Rajavijaya Raghavan and P.M. Manoj quashed the family court's order rejecting the divorce petition and granted divorce to the petitioner.

Read more

One Doesn't Become 'Enemy' Just Because He Went To Pakistan For Work: Kerala HC

Ernakulam: Refusing divorce in a failed marriage can be considered as cruelty and a spouse cannot force another to continue such marriage, the Kerala High Court has observed while granting divorce to a woman, who is a native of Thiruvananthapuram.

The high court had intervened after the family court rejected the woman's divorce petition and her husband had refused to grant her divorce.

Initially, the petitioner had approached the family court for divorce, but her husband opposed it. Following which, the lower court had rejected her divorce application, citing lack of evidence to prove her husband's cruelty.

During the hearing of the case, the high court pointed out that the family court had not considered the statements of the woman and her daughter. The court pointed out that the couple was unable to sustain the marriage in a meaningful way and clarified that if one of the spouses refuses to accord divorce although the marriage has failed then it is cruel to the other spouse, who is seeking the divorce.

The court also noted that maintaining a relationship that has deteriorated beyond repair then continuing it would do more harm than good. Beyond the emotional pain, such a failed marriage would hinder the progress of the couple's lives, the high court stated.

After hearing the petition, a division bench comprising Justices Rajavijaya Raghavan and P.M. Manoj quashed the family court's order rejecting the divorce petition and granted divorce to the petitioner.

Read more

One Doesn't Become 'Enemy' Just Because He Went To Pakistan For Work: Kerala HC

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

REFUSING DIVORCE IN FAILED MARRIAGEKERALA HIGH COURTFAMILY COURT FOR DIVORCEKERALA HC ON REFUSING DIVORCE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.