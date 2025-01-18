Refrain From Publicly Praising PM Modi: J&K Congress Chief To CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra has advised Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to refrain from publicly praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Karra was replying to the questions regarding Omar Abdullah’s recent public praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, evident during the Z-Morh tunnel inauguration in Sonamarg on January 13.

“He should refrain from making such statements as the whole world, especially the country, is watching,” the JKPCC president said, “Attending PM’s function is an obligation, but it is all about public perception. With such a statement, public perception is formed.”

He maintained that Congress party and National Conference are still the alliance partners and they fought the elections together to keep BJP at bay.

Congress organised rally in Jammu (ETV Bharat)

Karra was talking to media persons during a rally organised by the Congress party in support of the Constitution, architect of the Constitution Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar and father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. The rally started from Gandhi square in Satwari and ended at B R Ambedkar square. Hundreds of Congress leaders and workers participated in the rally and raised slogans like “Jai Bapu”, “Jai Bhim” and “Jai Samvidhan”.

Commenting on the BJP’s attack on the Constitution, Karra said that the Constitution has been mutilated in Jammu and Kashmir, whereas all over the country, BJP is engaged in the hate politics, politics of division and is using abusive language. “During the Congress party session in Belgaon, it has been decided to take out rallies all across the country in support of the Constitution and expose the double standards of the ruling party,” he added.

Congress leaders hold protest in Jammu (ETV Bharat)

Karra slammed the BJP for targeting the Congress party, saying, “It doesn’t suit those who used to be the British informers to attack leaders of that party who have fought for the freedom of India.”