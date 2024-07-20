ETV Bharat / state

Reflects BJP's Dependence On Communal Politics: Gaurav Gogoi Slams Himanta's Remarks On Rahul

Guwahati: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma for suggesting that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi should be made the brand ambassador for population control.

Gogoi asked Sarma to recall how he was dancing in minority-dominated areas during the Lok Sabha election campaign and said that the CM is suffering from amnesia from a very young age.

The Congress MP said Sarma's statement reflects BJP's dependence on communal politics, especially after elections. But all such communal politics will fail in Assam, he added.

On Friday, Assam CM had said that if Rahul Gandhi becomes the brand ambassador of population control then it will work very fast. "You go to a Muslim village with two names, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Rahul Gandhi, and all will say that they will listen to what Rahul says. This is because they consider me or PM Modi as their enemy, so Rahul Gandhi can play an important role in controlling Muslim population," he had said.