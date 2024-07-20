Reflects BJP's Dependence On Communal Politics: Gaurav Gogoi Slams Himanta's Remarks On Rahul

Guwahati: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma for suggesting that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi should be made the brand ambassador for population control.
Gogoi asked Sarma to recall how he was dancing in minority-dominated areas during the Lok Sabha election campaign and said that the CM is suffering from amnesia from a very young age.
The Congress MP said Sarma's statement reflects BJP's dependence on communal politics, especially after elections. But all such communal politics will fail in Assam, he added.
On Friday, Assam CM had said that if Rahul Gandhi becomes the brand ambassador of population control then it will work very fast. "You go to a Muslim village with two names, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Rahul Gandhi, and all will say that they will listen to what Rahul says. This is because they consider me or PM Modi as their enemy, so Rahul Gandhi can play an important role in controlling Muslim population," he had said.
Critisising the statement, Gogoi accused BJP of working under the guise of communal politics. ''Chief Minister is raking the Hindu-Muslim issue. There is one and a half years left for the Assembly elections in Assam. In this period you will see the CM talking about communal politics. If the youths seek employment, CM brings up Hindu-Muslim issue. Again, on demands of the ASHA workers too the CM takes up the same issue. PM Narendra Modi has failed to achieve anything by banking on the Hindu-Muslim issue and now Himanta Biswa Sharma’s communal politics too will fail in Assam.”
Gogoi claimed that Sarma has resorted to communal remarks in the context of the Assam Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in 2026.
