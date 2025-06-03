Watch: Villagers Loot Refined Oil After Tanker Overturns In Uttar Pradesh's Amethi

Amethi: A tanker full of refined oil overturned on the Varanasi-Lucknow highway in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi leaving the driver grievously injured. Local impassive villagers rushed to the spot with cans and buckets to loot the oil before police chased them away while the injured driver was shifted to the hospital.

The accident occurred near Kathora village on the Varanasi-Lucknow National Highway under Kamarouli police station area of Amethi district on Tuesday morning. A police official said that the tanker carrying refined oil on the way from Sultanpur to Lucknow veered off the road and overturned on the roadside after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

Villagers Loot Refined Oil After Tanker Overturns In Uttar Pradesh's Amethi (ETV Bharat)

According to local sources, as soon as the tanker overturned, villagers rushed to the spot, not to save the tanker driver, but to loot the refined oil. In no time, a large number of villagers reached the spot with cans and buckets to away the spilled oil. A video of the loot has also surfaced on social media showing the villagers filling their containers with the spilled oil on the muddy road near the overturned tanker.

After receiving the information about the incident, the local police rushed to the spot and admitted the driver to Jagdishpur Trauma Center, Kamarouli SHO Mukesh Kumar said. Police also chased away the villagers, who were looting the spilled oil, he added.

The injured tanker driver was identified as Ramraj, son of Ram Milan, a resident of Bahadurpur Haidergarh area in Barabanki.