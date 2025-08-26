ETV Bharat / state

REET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Dholpur

Dholpur: A 25-year-old Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) aspirant allegedly died by suicide here, officials said on Tuesday. The deceased, a resident of Gadarpura, left home on Tuesday morning. After reaching Chhitriya Tal, the deceased wrote a note to his family and took the extreme step.

On receiving the information, the police, along with the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), reached the spot and recovered the deceased’s body along with the note. The body was then shifted to the district hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

Assistant Sub Inspector Horilal said a note was recovered in which the deceased Pradeep wrote that he could no longer bear the pressure of REET. "He asked his parents to forgive him, mentioned his younger brother as his “life,” and expressed regret for not giving enough love to his sister," said Horilal.

Family members said the deceased had earlier cleared the REET exam in the 2021-22 session, but was excluded from selection during counselling by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), citing an error. Since then, he had been under depression and continued appearing for REET exams.