Reduction Of Security Cover For Odisha Former CM, Bureaucrats: DGP Says As Per Standard Process

After overhaul of security details for former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha government has scaled back protection for multiple high-profile bureaucrats in the state

Reduction Of Security Cover For Odisha Former CM Naveen Patnaik, Bureaucrats Sparks Debate
Representational Image
Published : 1 hours ago

Bhubaneswar: Following reduction of security arrangements for former Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik, the BJP-led Odisha government has reduced the protection cover of multiple former IAS and IPS officers who held key roles during the BJD government tenure. The recent downgrades, which follow recommendations from a state-level security committee, have fueled debate across Odisha, with critics calling it politically motivated and supporters citing administrative rationalization.

According to officials, Patnaik’s security classification has been downgraded from Z to Y category, reducing his protection detail. The committee’s review concluded that Patnaik, who led the state for five consecutive terms, no longer required the extensive security provided under the previous Z category. Going forward, he will be assigned two constables of Havildar rank, with additional support from local police when traveling outside Bhubaneswar. In addition, Patnaik has appointed two recently retired senior PSOs to assist with his security needs.

BJD leaders reacted strongly to the decision. Amar Patnaik, a prominent leader of the party, labeled the reduction 'extremely unfortunate,' stating that while the government has the legal authority to make such changes, the move lacks 'political decorum.' “It’s within the government’s prerogative, but it’s a disregard for a leader who has served the state for two decades,” he said, adding that the reduction reflects “a lack of respect for Naveen Patnaik’s legacy.”

The security cuts extend beyond Patnaik, affecting senior bureaucrats previously aligned with the former administration. VK Pandian, former private secretary to Patnaik and a once-powerful figure in Odisha’s administrative circles, has also seen his security detail reduced. Two PSOs and SSB personnel assigned to Pandian were removed, and security for several other former IAS and IPS officers, including ex-Western Odisha Development Council Chief Asit Tripathi, and IPS officer DS Kute has been downgraded.

Police officials clarified that the adjustments were made following a routine security review by the state-level committee. Director General of Police YB Khurania described the downgrades as “a standard process,” adding, “Security levels are evaluated periodically to align with on-ground needs.” The committee’s recommendations have particularly impacted officials previously in powerful administrative positions, whose security levels are being re-evaluated based on current relevance.

Notably, the reduction of Patnaik’s security detail has reignited discussions about political retribution, as similar moves were seen shortly after the new government took office. Several BJD supporters argue that the cuts are part of a broader pattern to dismantle the influence of the previous administration. Meanwhile, government insiders defend the decision as a rational allocation of resources, underscoring that these adjustments do not compromise Patnaik’s essential protection as Leader of the Opposition.

