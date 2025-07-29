Redevelopment Notices | Bombay HC Orders Judicial Probe Against MHADA

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court, which has raised doubts about the chaotic management of the Maharashtra Housing And Area Development Authority (MHADA), ordered an inquiry under the chairmanship of a retired judge to investigate the redevelopment 'scam'.
The court made a serious observation that the misuse of their powers by MHADA engineers in sending notices is a kind of 'scam'.
It was informed to the court that there was no structural audit, and just by looking at the building, MHADA's executive engineers issued redevelopment notices to as many as 935 old buildings in Mumbai.
The Bombay High Court expressed its anguish. If a building is falling into disrepair, MHADA issues a redevelopment notice as per Section 79(a) of the Building Act. For this, the building owner is given first priority. If he does not take a decision on redevelopment within a specified period, the residents of the building are given a chance. If the residents fail to do so, then MHADA redevelops the building.
Despite this, some petitions have been filed in the Bombay High Court alleging that MHADA engineers have sent redevelopment notices to many buildings without any authority. All these petitions were heard before a bench of Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Arif S Doctor.
Taking serious note of the notices issued by MHADA, the court has issued orders for a judicial inquiry into the entire matter.
Explaining that prima facie, there is a big financial scam in this, the court has formed a committee of retired Justice J. P. Deodhar and retired District Judge Vilas Dongre and issued orders for an inquiry.
All 935 notices issued by MHADA will be investigated through this committee. Some of these notices have been withdrawn, and they should also be investigated. What was the intention of the officials behind this?, the court said.
The HC has issued orders to investigate and submit an inquiry report. MHADA's lawyer requested the HC to stay the order to appoint an inquiry committee. However, the High Court clarified that since this matter is serious, it cannot be stayed and adjourned the matter till August 12.
The plea contended that some MHADA engineers have sent redevelopment notices to hundreds of buildings. The HC has also clarified in its judgment that such wrongdoings cannot be ignored.