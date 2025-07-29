ETV Bharat / state

Redevelopment Notices | Bombay HC Orders Judicial Probe Against MHADA

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court, which has raised doubts about the chaotic management of the Maharashtra Housing And Area Development Authority (MHADA), ordered an inquiry under the chairmanship of a retired judge to investigate the redevelopment 'scam'.

The court made a serious observation that the misuse of their powers by MHADA engineers in sending notices is a kind of 'scam'.

It was informed to the court that there was no structural audit, and just by looking at the building, MHADA's executive engineers issued redevelopment notices to as many as 935 old buildings in Mumbai.

The Bombay High Court expressed its anguish. If a building is falling into disrepair, MHADA issues a redevelopment notice as per Section 79(a) of the Building Act. For this, the building owner is given first priority. If he does not take a decision on redevelopment within a specified period, the residents of the building are given a chance. If the residents fail to do so, then MHADA redevelops the building.

Despite this, some petitions have been filed in the Bombay High Court alleging that MHADA engineers have sent redevelopment notices to many buildings without any authority. All these petitions were heard before a bench of Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Arif S Doctor.