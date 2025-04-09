Red Terror Hits Chhattisgarh Forest Revenue; Bamboo Wealth Lies Unused in Jungles

Bastar: Humans are not only victims of the Maoist violence in Chhattisgarh but also the vast swathes of forest which is a source of big revenue in the state. Chhattisgarh has a dense forest with Maoist-infested Bastar accounting for significant revenue from bamboo products.

The economy here is dependent on forest produce as the state also earns crores from the forest wealth. In Bastar, forest produce is a big source of income for people. Due to Naxalism, every year bamboo forest worth crores of rupees is destroyed in Bastar.

Bass harvesting hit

Due to Maoist violence and Naxal operation in Bastar, bamboo harvesting has been stopped in the forests for many years. Naxalites' fear are forcing people not to enter the forest to cut off bamboo. Sukma, Bijapur and Narayanpur districts also account for a major source of income through bamboo.

Bamboo natural forests are found in all districts of Bastar. Like the Tendupatta economy, bamboo-made other products are also a source for people. Regarding the lack of plantation in Bastar, CCF RC Dugga said out of four divisions inside Bastar, bamboo is harvested in only one division. Every year, the Forest Department earns huge revenue through the bamboo trade in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, he said.

For many years, bamboo purchases have been sold from Bastar for Ballarshah in Maharashtra and Amalai paper mill in Madhya Pradesh. Such 40 follicles are present inside the Bastar forest. "In four divisions, the bamboo forest is not being harvested in 40 follicles. Bamboo worth crores of rupees gets spoiled in the forest every year," RC Dugga, CCF, said.