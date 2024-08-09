Red Salute And Tears: Bengal CPI(M) Bids Farewell To Buddhadeb Bhattacharya

Kolkata: Hundreds of people gathered to pay their final respects to former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya at the CPI(M)'s state headquarters here on Friday.

The Marxist patriarch, who will be remembered both for his commitment to the communist ideology and a pragmatic approach to industrializing the state, died at the age of 80 at his residence here on Thursday.

Mourners, some with teary eyes and others with clenched fists raised in a red salute filed past to honour the man who had left an indelible mark on the state's political landscape.

Many carried banners and placards adorned with Bhattacharya's image, as his mortal remains, draped in the party's red flag, lay surrounded by flowers. Veteran party members, along with a diverse array of supporters ranging from seasoned comrades to young idealists, paid their respects.

Among the crowd were those who had been touched by his pro-industry policies, which had, during his tenure, shaped significant social and economic changes in West Bengal.

They recalled his efforts in improving education, healthcare, and industrial development, and how his vision had laid the groundwork for future progress. Bhattacharjee, a stalwart of the CPI (M), was known for his efforts to industrialise the state, an endeavour that, despite his best intentions, eventually led to the downfall of the Left Front government after 34 years of uninterrupted rule.