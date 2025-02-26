ETV Bharat / state

Red Onion Revolution: How Alwar Farmers Reap Big Profits, Boosting Rajasthan's Economy

Alwar: Once known worldwide for its mustard production, Rajasthan’s Alwar district has witnessed a major agricultural transformation in recent years. Farmers have shifted beyond traditional crops and adopted red onion farming, turning it into the state's top economic pillar.

Agriculturists said that farmers found red onions to be a highly profitable crop and began cultivating it on a large scale, benefiting millions of people directly or indirectly. “The entire Alwar region is dedicated to red onion cultivation, with farmers expanding production every year,” they claim.

Red Onion Revolution

Following the increase in production, the Alwar district has become a key player in red onion production in the country, contributing significantly to the local economy. Previously, Nashik in Maharashtra had a monopoly and was considered the main hub for red onion production.

Abhay Saini, the patron of the Onion Mandi in Alwar, said the interest of farmers in red onion farming in Alwar and its surrounding areas has grown rapidly. Its production has also increased year after year, making it a vital source of income for them, he said.

“This has resulted in Alwar district fulfilling 81 per cent of Rajasthan's red onion sowing target. This year alone, red onions have been planted on 24,500 hectares of land in the district, surpassing the initial target,” he said.

Economic Impact and Growth

The boom in red onion production has not only benefited farmers but has also become the economic backbone of Rajasthan.