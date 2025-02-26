ETV Bharat / state

Red Onion Revolution: How Alwar Farmers Reap Big Profits, Boosting Rajasthan's Economy

Farmers found red onions as a highly profitable crop and started its cultivation on a large scale which benefited millions of people directly or indirectly.

Red Onion Revolution: How Alwar Farmers Reap Big Profits, Boosting Rajasthan's Economy
Red Onion of Alwar (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 26, 2025, 4:36 PM IST

Alwar: Once known worldwide for its mustard production, Rajasthan’s Alwar district has witnessed a major agricultural transformation in recent years. Farmers have shifted beyond traditional crops and adopted red onion farming, turning it into the state's top economic pillar.

Agriculturists said that farmers found red onions to be a highly profitable crop and began cultivating it on a large scale, benefiting millions of people directly or indirectly. “The entire Alwar region is dedicated to red onion cultivation, with farmers expanding production every year,” they claim.

Red Onion Revolution

Following the increase in production, the Alwar district has become a key player in red onion production in the country, contributing significantly to the local economy. Previously, Nashik in Maharashtra had a monopoly and was considered the main hub for red onion production.

Red Onion Revolution: How Alwar Farmers Reap Big Profits, Boosting Rajasthan's Economy
See Statistics (ETV Bharat GFX)

Abhay Saini, the patron of the Onion Mandi in Alwar, said the interest of farmers in red onion farming in Alwar and its surrounding areas has grown rapidly. Its production has also increased year after year, making it a vital source of income for them, he said.

“This has resulted in Alwar district fulfilling 81 per cent of Rajasthan's red onion sowing target. This year alone, red onions have been planted on 24,500 hectares of land in the district, surpassing the initial target,” he said.

Economic Impact and Growth

The boom in red onion production has not only benefited farmers but has also become the economic backbone of Rajasthan.

Saini said that at least one lakh families are directly involved in red onion farming, which translates to nearly 10 lakh people relying on red onions for their livelihood. Additionally, over 50,000 people work closely in the onion industry, whether in farming, labour, distribution, or sales.

Onion Markets Poised for Expansion

With several positive impacts, Alwar is being considered for expansion in both production and market presence, even though red onions grown in other areas like Ramgarh, Kishangarhbas, Tijara, and Akbarpur are of particularly top quality. Currently, Alwar has four onion markets, but more are expected to open soon.

The district’s onions have also been recognised in international markets, as Alwar’s red onions are exported to Gulf countries, Canada, the United States, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Nepal, said Saini.

This will further boost the economy and make Alwar a major competitor to Maharashtra’s Nashik, which has long been the country’s largest centre for red onion production with its 27 onion markets.

A Dream of Prosperity for Farmers

Farmers are excited about the continued success of red onion farming. Rambaksh Gurjar, a farmer from Lalka village in Laxmangarh tehsil, said the prices are good, and the profits are better than ever.

“This year, I grew red onions on five bighas of land and earned nearly five lakh rupees,” he said.

Another farmer, Ramhet Singh, from Akbarpur, expressed similar views. “The red onion crop has brought us good profits this year. This makes us hopeful about the future of red onion farming, with better prices and high yields,” he said.

Read More

  1. Farmers, Exporters Demand Removal Of Export Duty Amid Surge In Onion Production
  2. Agriculture Experts Stress Improvement In Real-Time Data System To Deal With Fall In Prices Of Tomato, Onion And Potato

Alwar: Once known worldwide for its mustard production, Rajasthan’s Alwar district has witnessed a major agricultural transformation in recent years. Farmers have shifted beyond traditional crops and adopted red onion farming, turning it into the state's top economic pillar.

Agriculturists said that farmers found red onions to be a highly profitable crop and began cultivating it on a large scale, benefiting millions of people directly or indirectly. “The entire Alwar region is dedicated to red onion cultivation, with farmers expanding production every year,” they claim.

Red Onion Revolution

Following the increase in production, the Alwar district has become a key player in red onion production in the country, contributing significantly to the local economy. Previously, Nashik in Maharashtra had a monopoly and was considered the main hub for red onion production.

Red Onion Revolution: How Alwar Farmers Reap Big Profits, Boosting Rajasthan's Economy
See Statistics (ETV Bharat GFX)

Abhay Saini, the patron of the Onion Mandi in Alwar, said the interest of farmers in red onion farming in Alwar and its surrounding areas has grown rapidly. Its production has also increased year after year, making it a vital source of income for them, he said.

“This has resulted in Alwar district fulfilling 81 per cent of Rajasthan's red onion sowing target. This year alone, red onions have been planted on 24,500 hectares of land in the district, surpassing the initial target,” he said.

Economic Impact and Growth

The boom in red onion production has not only benefited farmers but has also become the economic backbone of Rajasthan.

Saini said that at least one lakh families are directly involved in red onion farming, which translates to nearly 10 lakh people relying on red onions for their livelihood. Additionally, over 50,000 people work closely in the onion industry, whether in farming, labour, distribution, or sales.

Onion Markets Poised for Expansion

With several positive impacts, Alwar is being considered for expansion in both production and market presence, even though red onions grown in other areas like Ramgarh, Kishangarhbas, Tijara, and Akbarpur are of particularly top quality. Currently, Alwar has four onion markets, but more are expected to open soon.

The district’s onions have also been recognised in international markets, as Alwar’s red onions are exported to Gulf countries, Canada, the United States, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Nepal, said Saini.

This will further boost the economy and make Alwar a major competitor to Maharashtra’s Nashik, which has long been the country’s largest centre for red onion production with its 27 onion markets.

A Dream of Prosperity for Farmers

Farmers are excited about the continued success of red onion farming. Rambaksh Gurjar, a farmer from Lalka village in Laxmangarh tehsil, said the prices are good, and the profits are better than ever.

“This year, I grew red onions on five bighas of land and earned nearly five lakh rupees,” he said.

Another farmer, Ramhet Singh, from Akbarpur, expressed similar views. “The red onion crop has brought us good profits this year. This makes us hopeful about the future of red onion farming, with better prices and high yields,” he said.

Read More

  1. Farmers, Exporters Demand Removal Of Export Duty Amid Surge In Onion Production
  2. Agriculture Experts Stress Improvement In Real-Time Data System To Deal With Fall In Prices Of Tomato, Onion And Potato

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RED ONION OF ALWARPROFIT FROM PRODUCTION OF RED ONIONRISE OF RED ONION IN RAJASTHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.