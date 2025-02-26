Red Onion Revolution: How Alwar Farmers Reap Big Profits, Boosting Rajasthan's Economy

Alwar: Once known worldwide for its mustard production, Rajasthan’s Alwar district has witnessed a major agricultural transformation in recent years. Farmers have shifted beyond traditional crops and adopted red onion farming, turning it into the state's top economic pillar.
Agriculturists said that farmers found red onions to be a highly profitable crop and began cultivating it on a large scale, benefiting millions of people directly or indirectly. “The entire Alwar region is dedicated to red onion cultivation, with farmers expanding production every year,” they claim.
Red Onion Revolution
Following the increase in production, the Alwar district has become a key player in red onion production in the country, contributing significantly to the local economy. Previously, Nashik in Maharashtra had a monopoly and was considered the main hub for red onion production.
Abhay Saini, the patron of the Onion Mandi in Alwar, said the interest of farmers in red onion farming in Alwar and its surrounding areas has grown rapidly. Its production has also increased year after year, making it a vital source of income for them, he said.
“This has resulted in Alwar district fulfilling 81 per cent of Rajasthan's red onion sowing target. This year alone, red onions have been planted on 24,500 hectares of land in the district, surpassing the initial target,” he said.
Economic Impact and Growth
The boom in red onion production has not only benefited farmers but has also become the economic backbone of Rajasthan.
Saini said that at least one lakh families are directly involved in red onion farming, which translates to nearly 10 lakh people relying on red onions for their livelihood. Additionally, over 50,000 people work closely in the onion industry, whether in farming, labour, distribution, or sales.
Onion Markets Poised for Expansion
With several positive impacts, Alwar is being considered for expansion in both production and market presence, even though red onions grown in other areas like Ramgarh, Kishangarhbas, Tijara, and Akbarpur are of particularly top quality. Currently, Alwar has four onion markets, but more are expected to open soon.
The district’s onions have also been recognised in international markets, as Alwar’s red onions are exported to Gulf countries, Canada, the United States, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Nepal, said Saini.
This will further boost the economy and make Alwar a major competitor to Maharashtra’s Nashik, which has long been the country’s largest centre for red onion production with its 27 onion markets.
A Dream of Prosperity for Farmers
Farmers are excited about the continued success of red onion farming. Rambaksh Gurjar, a farmer from Lalka village in Laxmangarh tehsil, said the prices are good, and the profits are better than ever.
“This year, I grew red onions on five bighas of land and earned nearly five lakh rupees,” he said.
Another farmer, Ramhet Singh, from Akbarpur, expressed similar views. “The red onion crop has brought us good profits this year. This makes us hopeful about the future of red onion farming, with better prices and high yields,” he said.
