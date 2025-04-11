Red Cross Cradle Initiative Rescues Abandoned Children In Punjab's Bathinda

Bathinda: A special cradle organized by the Red Cross in Bathinda has proved to be a lifeline for abandoned babies, mostly baby girls who would otherwise be left to die after being rejected by parents who do not want to bring them up.

Started in 2009 at the Mahant Gurbanta Das School for Deaf and Dumb near the Bathinda-Chandigarh National Highway, the cradle has taken 73 children in 16 years - 61 of them girls and just 12 boys, which points to the persistent problem of gender discrimination.

"We designed this cradle to avoid infanticide and rescue unwanted children," says Red Cross official Naresh Pathani. The project was started on the orders of the Deputy Commissioner of Bathinda to stop the sad practice of newborns being left in bushes, parks, or rubbish dumps, where they perished or were killed by animals.

The cradle operates with round-the-clock supervision. When a child is left there, an attendant immediately notifies district authorities. The baby receives a medical examination at the government hospital to check for health issues or evidence of sedation. After initial medical care, the police record the case so the child can legally enter the adoption system.

These children can be adopted by childless couples from all over the country and even abroad through a controlled process. Potential parents register on the countrywide SARA (State Adoption Resource Agency) website, choose their desired region, and go through verification before the adoption is completed.

Notably, the parents whose children are left in the cradle are kept confidential to avoid any future legal issues for the child. Officials say that the children left in the cradle usually end up with financially well-off families where they can develop well.

Pathani was worried about the gender disparity in abandoned children, terming it "our tragedy" that girls constitute the overwhelming majority of surrendered babies. The initiative keeps working to rescue these vulnerable kids while tackling the social problems that cause them to be abandoned.