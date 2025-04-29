ETV Bharat / state

'Red Button Robotic COP': An Enhanced Safety Mechanism, Specially Tailormade For Women, In Chennai

Chennai: Chennai Police on Monday unveiled ‘Red Button Robotic Cop’, a state-of-the-art robotic system, to scale up the city's safety measures and law enforcement in the city.

The move came as part of a renewed surveillance system being put in place by Chennai Metropolitan Police to ensure the safety of women and the public.

Police said “Red Button Robotic COP” devices are being installed in various parts of the city. According to officials, after the arrangement is done, women can move without fear of harassment.

Surging crime against women rate

The city has been witnessing rising incidents of crime against women. The forms range from sexual harassment and rape to murder of those who refused to accept the love demands of stalkers.

Again, many faced acid attacks for raising their voices against advancements. In such a situation, the Chennai Police's move to install robotic machines for emergency police assistance in places where women and children gather in large numbers; is expected to come as a relief.