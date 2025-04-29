'Red Button Robotic COP': An Enhanced Safety Mechanism, Specially Tailormade For Women, In Chennai

Chennai: Chennai Police on Monday unveiled ‘Red Button Robotic Cop’, a state-of-the-art robotic system, to scale up the city's safety measures and law enforcement in the city.
The move came as part of a renewed surveillance system being put in place by Chennai Metropolitan Police to ensure the safety of women and the public.
Police said “Red Button Robotic COP” devices are being installed in various parts of the city. According to officials, after the arrangement is done, women can move without fear of harassment.
Surging crime against women rate
The city has been witnessing rising incidents of crime against women. The forms range from sexual harassment and rape to murder of those who refused to accept the love demands of stalkers.
Again, many faced acid attacks for raising their voices against advancements. In such a situation, the Chennai Police's move to install robotic machines for emergency police assistance in places where women and children gather in large numbers; is expected to come as a relief.
In the first phase, these devices will be installed in 200 places in Chennai. Police officials said the service is going to be made available 24x7 and equipped with 360-degree surveillance and GPS tracking.
There is a provision for users to trigger an alarm by pressing a button in case of an emergency. The video and voice recording-enabled system call facility is tailor-made to connect anyone in distress to the nearest police outpost. According to police, the quick response system is going to come as a great help for police and relief for people in trouble.
If persons, including women, are in danger, they just need to press the button on the device which will sound an alarm sound. This will enable alert police to respond in a quick time.
The microphone and GPS facility lend credibility to the surveillance system. The device will have 24-hour internet facilities. Chennai Police Commissioner ordered a field survey to identify suitable spots to install the device in 50 places each under four police zones, consisting of 12 police districts.
These 'iron policemen' will be deployed in large numbers in areas frequented by the public, including bus stands, railway stations, places of worship, shopping malls, educational institutions, IT offices, parks and hospitals from June.