Rains Lash Hyderabad Even As IMD Issues Red Alert For Telangana

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed heavy rains even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert to various places in Telangana for two days from Wednesday.

"Red warnings have been issued to central districts of Telangana, including Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Khammam, and Mulugu for today," a Met Centre official said.

IMD Hyderabad head K. Nagaratna warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several districts. An orange alert has been issued for Hyderabad, Hanumakonda, Adilabad, and Jangaon districts. Kamareddy, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, and Nalgonda are also under orange alert, in addition to Rangareddy, Siddipet, and Warangal districts.

A red alert indicates extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for several southern districts of the state.

Officials have urged residents to stay vigilant, avoid waterlogged areas, and follow safety advisories. The IMD has warned of continued rainfall through the night, advising against unnecessary travel, especially in flood-prone zones. Motorists are cautioned about hazardous driving conditions caused by sudden heavy spells.