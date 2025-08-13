ETV Bharat / state

Rains Lash Hyderabad Even As IMD Issues Red Alert For Telangana

The Meteorological Department has been closely monitoring the situation and urged residents to stay vigilant.

Red Alert Issued Across Telangana As IMD Warns Extreme Rainfall
Hyderabad: Commuters drive cautiously on a rain-drenched road amid monsoon rainfall, in Hyderabad on Saturday, July 19, 2025. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 13, 2025 at 4:15 PM IST

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed heavy rains even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert to various places in Telangana for two days from Wednesday.

"Red warnings have been issued to central districts of Telangana, including Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Khammam, and Mulugu for today," a Met Centre official said.

IMD Hyderabad head K. Nagaratna warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several districts. An orange alert has been issued for Hyderabad, Hanumakonda, Adilabad, and Jangaon districts. Kamareddy, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, and Nalgonda are also under orange alert, in addition to Rangareddy, Siddipet, and Warangal districts.

A red alert indicates extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for several southern districts of the state.

Officials have urged residents to stay vigilant, avoid waterlogged areas, and follow safety advisories. The IMD has warned of continued rainfall through the night, advising against unnecessary travel, especially in flood-prone zones. Motorists are cautioned about hazardous driving conditions caused by sudden heavy spells.

Meanwhile, intense rainfall has been reported from Boynpally, Tirumalgiri, Alwal, Bollaram, and Secunderabad areas. The downpour extended to inner-city localities like Chilakalguda, Maredupalli, Koti, Sultanbazar, Begumbazar, Nampally, Basheerbagh, Himayatnagar, Musheerabad, Kawadiguda, and Domalaguda.

Many of these areas have been facing traffic congestion due to reduced visibility and slippery roads. Eastern and southern parts of the city, including Amberpet, Kacheguda, Barkatpura, Saidabad, Champapet, and Saroornagar, have been witnessing heavy showers. Waterlogging has been reported in low-lying areas, and municipal teams have been on the ground to clear clogged drains.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who held a meeting with ministers and officials here on Tuesday evening, directed the authorities to be prepared for the next 72 hours in view of the forecast of heavy rains by the IMD.

