Recovery of Spurious Paneer In Hazaribagh And Ramgarh Rings Alarm Bells

Hazaribagh: Recovery of large quantities of spurious paneer (cottage cheese) in Hazaribagh and Ramgarh districts in the last few days has sent alarm bells ringing among the consumers who are compelled to question themselves whether they are consuming poison.

Around 4000 kg of spurious paneer was destroyed by the authorities in Hazaribagh alone. This points to the rampant practice of adulterated and fake eatables being fed to the consumers while putting them at the risk of serious ailments including cancer.

The spurious paneer in Hazaribagh was confiscated from passenger buses during the searches by the administration. This was followed by recovery of another 200 kg from the neighbouring Ramgarh district.

Health expert Dr Nikhil Anand pointed out, “Consumption of spurious paneer can cause food poisoning besides damage to the kidneys and liver. If consumed for a long time, it is likely to invite diseases like cancer." It is very difficult to differentiate between real and spurious paneer as both look very similar but there are ways through which its authenticity can be checked.

Hazaribagh’s District Food Safety Officer Prakash Chandra Guggi disclosed, “Iodine solution is easily available in the medical stores for Rs 25 to Rs 30. Paneer can be easily tested with this chemical. Spurious paneer immediately turns black when a few drops of this chemical are put on it. There is no reaction in case of genuine paneer."

Deputy Commissioner Shashi Prakash Singh has warned that any attempt at playing with the public health will not be tolerated. "Officials have been instructed to carry out food safety checks from time to time. They have been told to take strict action on anyone adulterating food items,” he said.

Local paneer producers of Hazaribagh said that the demand for the commodity has decreased considerably following the recovery of spurious quantities. Dairy farmers have stopped producing paneer for the time being. They say that spurious paneer can be procured for around Rs 200 per kg while the genuine commodity does not sell below Rs 400 per kg. Quite often people consume spurious paneer thinking it to be real.

This has resulted in a double whammy with the people’s health being compromised on one hand and the farmers suffering economic losses on the other.

Although the administration has promised prompt action against the adulterators of food stuffs, the people have been advised to check the edible commodities that they purchase from the open market.